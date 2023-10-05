Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

I’m just back from Manchester, having spent the last few days at Conservative Party conference talking to a few Cabinet Ministers, more than a few Members of Parliament, restless activists, and even having a dance with Liz Truss (don’t ask).

I spent time with the Tory establishment at the 1922 reception, the one-nation types, the insurgent New Conservatives, the Trussites, and the Farageists.

So, exclusively for our paid supporters here’s what I think about Rishi Sunak’s big speech, the evolving strategy in Number 10, and what I think will happen next.