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Ambulance attack suspects in Golders Green, London

A couple of months ago, I found myself sitting next to an 82-year-old British Jewish lady at an event in North London.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, she turned and said something that I will not forget.

She wasn’t angry. She wasn’t dramatic. She spoke quietly, almost matter-of-factly.

She leaned in and said:

“If Reform does not win the next general election, I think we’ll leave.”

Leave. Leave the country.

Not move house. Not move to a different neighbourhood. Not relocate to a different city. Leave Britain for good. Leave the only home she has ever known.

And the uncomfortable truth is this: I can see why.

Just look around.

This week, in Golders Green — one of the historic centres of Jewish life in Britain — four ambulances operated by a Jewish charity were set on fire in an antisemitic attack, with police already investigating possible links to the Iranian state.

Nor is this an isolated incident - far from it.

Over the past year alone, Britain has seen thousands of antisemitic incidents — assaults, abuse, threats — reaching some of the highest levels ever recorded.

Only last month, the Community Security Trust reported that in 2025 there were some 3,700 cases of anti-Jewish hate across the country - the second highest ever recorded.

Speak to British Jews and they will you, understandably, they feel under siege.

Hate marches on the streets of our capital. A terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester that resulted in the death of two Jews. A foiled terror attack that would have been one of the worst atrocities against Jews in recent history.

And, let’s be honest, a Labour government that appears far more interested in catering to the concerns and demands of its Muslim voters than devoting the same level of attention to the concerns and demands of British Jews.

Just think for a moment: have you actually ever heard Keir Starmer, Shabana Mahmood, or any other frontline Labour politician even say the word “Islamism”?

Have you ever heard them speak openly and honestly about the dark forces that are taking root in our country - from Muslim sectarianism in our politics to the fact that three-quarters of all terror-related casework in Britain now involve Islamism?

They appear utterly incapable of talking about the very thing that not only represents the main security threat to our country but is also one big reason why that Jewish lady, like so many others, is now actively thinking about leaving Britain for good.

And here’s another awkward fact that nobody in Westminster ever talks about but which I deal with head on in my new book: the threat facing British Jews will almost certainly intensify as Islam becomes larger and more powerful in British society.

Get the Book

Between today and the year 2100, the share of Muslims in Britain is forecast to rise sharply, from roughly 1 in every 17 people today, to roughly 1 in every 4 adults.

Clearly, not all British Muslims endorse antisemitic views or sympathy for the kind of horrendous attacks and abuse that we have witnessed in recent months.

But as I have already shown in an earlier post, the simple fact is that large numbers of British Muslims are far more likely than the general public to endorse a range of antisemitic tropes and voice sympathy for Islamist terrorists.

Here’s what I wrote back in 2024:

“While we hear much about ‘Islamophobia’ and ‘anti-Muslim hatred’ we hear much less about what surveys point to —significant if not large numbers of British Muslims (including larger numbers of young Muslims) who openly voice sympathy for Islamist terrorists, hold a positive view of Hamas, reject the fact that Hamas committed murder and rape on October 7th, 2023, reject Israel’s right to exist, support crude antisemitic tropes, and harbour a desire to pull back and withdraw from integrating into British society —whether by implementing Sharia Law, clamping down on free speech and free expression, opposing same-sex relationships, supporting the emergence of a separate political party for Muslims, and thinking it’s somehow acceptable to intimidate MPs outside their homes.”

And now, this week, a brand new survey of British Muslims by the respected think-tank Policy Exchange points in the very same direction.

Drawing on large-scale surveys of British Muslims and the general British public, it finds, worryingly, that British Muslims are far more likely to express favourable attitudes towards the regime in Iran - a regime that calls openly for the destruction of Israel, supports antisemitic Islamist terror groups around the globe, and has been linked to terror plots and attacks against Jews in Britain.

Consider just a few of the many shocking statistics from the survey.

While only 8 per cent of British people hold positive views of the fanatical regime in Iran, this soars to nearly 40 per cent among British Muslims. Nearly 40 per cent!

British Muslims are also far more likely than everybody else to think that the strikes against Iran are “definitely wrong”, to express more positive attitudes towards Iran than America and Israel, and are less hostile than the British people towards regimes that openly oppose Britain and the West, such as China and Russia.

While Westminster might not want to talk about any of this, what all this points to is the emergence of a parallel worldview, a very different set of values, and a completely different set of allegiances that sit very uneasily alongside the Britain we once knew.

And the blunt reality is that if the demographic trends that I set out in my new book continue to unfold then, I fear, this parallel worldview will only become far more entrenched and visible.

We have to be able to confront this reality honestly, openly, and without fear.

Because if we do not, and if we do not change course, then many more British Jews will quietly reach the very same conclusion as that lady I sat next to over dinner.

They will begin to leave - and Britain will be a lesser country for it.