Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Matt Goodwin
2d

By the way everybody this just came out too. Look at the Greens! https://order-order.com/2026/03/24/poll-green-voters-more-likely-to-back-iran-over-israel-and-us/

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Julie
2d

If Reform don't win I think many of us will think of leaving, we have been downgraded in our own country and I am proud of my country, I grew up with an education system that made me proud. We do not always get everything right but we try our best. What has happened to my country is shocking and putting the British people last in their own country is a disgrace, every murder, rape, robbery, assault, terrorist attack is ruining my country and we hope Reform can sort it out, it will be hard, but at least they are willing to try.

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