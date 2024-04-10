Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 29,500 subscribers in 151 countries each week. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a difference.

Support Matt's Work

Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

One of the most alarming sights on Britain’s streets today has been the open display of support for the violent Islamist terrorists Hamas, the blatant antisemitism and the visible disdain for British institutions, values, and ways of life.

Ever since the hideous attacks on Israel, on October 7th, we’ve been forced to watch a toxic alliance of radical Islamists and woke left activists take to the streets to voice their virulent antisemitism, support for Hamas, and hatred of the West.

At the same time, many people in the new ruling elite —the Luxury Belief Class—have fallen over themselves to downplay, if not ignore, these glaring problems.

Routinely, we’ve been assured these radicals and fanatics —along with their pro-Hamas, antisemitic, and anti-democratic views— only represent a fringe minority.

They certainly do not reflect the views of ordinary British Muslims and especially the younger Muslims among them who, we’re told, have successfully and fully integrated into everyday British life. Just look at Mo Farah.

But is this really true? Are these views really confined to a fringe minority?

Not so, according to a new and unique survey of British Muslims, which compares the attitudes of 1,000 British Muslims to 2,000 members of the British public.

The results —put simply—are deeply shocking.

They not only reflect the extent to which millions of British Muslims—millions of our fellow citizens— hold views that are fundamentally opposed to British values and ways of life but point to the longer-term problem facing Britain, a country that will experience the largest increase in the number of Muslims in Europe in the next twenty years, a number that will soon reach nearly six million.

The results, in short, should be compulsory reading for anybody and everybody who has a serious interest in the future of Britain and the West more generally.

The survey, which was undertaken by JL Partners for the Henry Jackson Society, paints a depressing and alarming picture of what’s unfolding in Britain today.

Contrary to all those who deny we have a problem, who would rather look the other way, the unique and alarming findings suggest the following:

More British Muslims than not reject the suggestion Hamas committed murder and rape in Israel on October 7th. Overall, some 40% of British Muslims reject the suggestion Hamas committed murder and rape, compared to only 19% who think Hamas did commit these acts.

As with many other issues we are about to explore, this puts British Muslims firmly at odds with the wider British public, with 62% of Brits believing the fact Hamas did murder and rape Jews on October 7th.