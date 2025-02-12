Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 70,400 subscribers from 177 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

If, like me, you’ve been watching Trump 2 then you will no doubt have been following the debate about USAID.

In recent days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have all suggested that for too long the organisation which oversees foreign aid spending has been run by “radical left lunatics” and riddled with fraud, corruption and waste.

Ever since Team Trump returned to power, social media has been filled with one astonishing revelation after another about how American taxpayers’ dollars have been used to bankroll some truly bizarre, pointless, and far-left projects around the globe, with much of this money going to people who basically hate America and the West.

Like the $1.5 million that’s gone on ‘advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces’. The $47,000 on funding ‘a transgender opera’ in Colombia. Or the $2 million on sex changes in Guatemala —seriously.

All of which raises an intriguing question for those of us looking on from across the pond, and one that my friend Douglas Murray asks in The Spectator this week. Given that Americans have finally seen sense on foreign aid, then when will the British?

It’s a good question.

After all, am I the only person on these islands who finds it utterly mind-boggling that despite the British people grappling with the worst cost-of-living crisis since the Second World War, and a country which is visibly in managed decline, their leaders in Westminster are still sending an eye-watering £15.3 BILLION of taxpayers’ money, every year, to people overseas?

Am I the only one, furthermore, who cannot understand why, such is the abysmal state of our National Health Service (NHS), we are simultaneously leaving millions of British people on record-long hospital waiting lists and then treating them in hospital corridors and car parks while sending, in 2023, some £250 million to Ukraine, £164 million to Ethiopia, £115 million to Afghanistan, £109 million to Syria, £100 million to Yemen, £99 million to Nigeria, £97 million to Somalia, £64 million to Pakistan (or £133 million this year), £62 million to Brazil, and £57 million to Bangladesh?

And am I the only one who struggles with the fact that we just took winter fuel payments off British pensioners to save a paltry £1.5 billion and are smashing family farms that have been on these islands for generations to raise just £500 million while, at the very same time, our leaders are sending millions in foreign aid to the likes of China and India, which have been sending people into space? Am I the only one who thinks all this is completely and utterly insane?

Not so, according to recent polling. While you certainly won’t hear about it among the elite class in Westminster, for whom support for foreign aid, like support for mass immigration and woke idiocy, is a sacred value that can never be challenged, the reality out there in the country is that nearly two-thirds of British people —including me—want to see the amount we spend on foreign aid sharply reduced.

And you know what? If you look at the following list of projects that British taxpayers are funding overseas then you’ll soon conclude they are entirely right to think this way. Here, as just a starter, are ten projects that hardworking, tax-paying British people are funding overseas while their own country and people continue to decline. And just trust me on this —you’re going to want to read until the end.

Don’t worry about empowering our collapsing public sector institutions and fraying communities here in Britain. Why? Because the British state is too busy sending your money to improving the ‘viability, legitimacy and inclusion of governance and service delivery, protecting and supporting civic space, and empowering women in Palestine’. Empowering women in Palestine? Good luck with that. What about empowering the hundreds of thousands of women and girls here in Britain who were assaulted by the rape gangs and now deserve a full national inquiry (one, apparently, we cannot afford).

Total Budget: £35,499,984

While the British state is smashing family farms on these islands to raise a few hundred million for Rachel from Accounts, your hard-earned taxes are going towards ‘building climate adaptive farming opportunities and improved livelihoods for women and marginalised groups in Nepal’. What about the very marginalised and vulnerable people within our own rural communities who are being smashed to pieces by Net Zero policies, new taxes, and an urban elite minority that clearly hates their way of life —can they not be prioritised for once?

Total Budget: £1,813,574

Wondering why millions of British people are out of work and relying on welfare? Think we should create programmes to get them off benefits and back into work? Well, hold that thought. Because right now the British state is too busy sending a big chunk of your money to support a ‘Refugee Response Programme’ in Turkey, which includes ‘promoting decent working conditions for refugees’ and something called the ‘Coordinating Group of the Global Coalition for Social Justice’, which advocates for, you guessed it, social justice ideology. So, we are paying to help Syrian refugees and migrant workers in Turkey find decent work while somehow being unable to get one in nine Brits off out-of-work benefits and back into employment.

Total Budget: £18,111,761

Another generously funded programme will, I quote, ‘transform the lives of millions of LGBT+ people around the world by reducing violence and discrimination against the LGBT+ community and by improving access to services and legislative reform’. I have no idea what any of that means but it’s clear this involves transferring money from British taxpayers to ‘grassroots LGBT+ organisations’. This is very clearly yet another Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) initiative with no stated goal or expected outcome beyond the very vague ‘inclusion and diversity’. How about we suspend this programme for a while and use the enormous budget to instead pay for 113,000 winter fuel payments for British pensioners —just a thought?

Total Budget: £34,000,000

This fund supports India's development ‘through innovations, evidence-building, and knowledge-sharing, while co-designing interventions with Indian and UK institutions to inform policies and promote sustainable outcomes’. No, I don’t know what that means, either. But what I do know is that for a country like India, which has vast economic resources and its own space programme, devoting large sums to "sharing knowledge" does not seem like a productive way to use taxpayers’ hard earned money.

Total Budget: £729,393

Don’t worry about declining standards in British schools or the disastrous impact of endless Covid lockdowns on British kids. Why? Because the British state is too busy splashing cash on teaching languages to children in the Arab world. This programme sends money to ‘socially disadvantaged children’ in Arab nations, which no doubt some will think could be better spent helping kids who are falling through the cracks in many of our own working-class communities —kids who, let’s be honest, happen to be less fashionable and interesting to the elite class than kids in the Arab world.

Total Budget: £1,520,612

Don’t worry about the British women and girls who were raped, abused and harassed across 50 British towns —we can’t afford a national inquiry for them. But what we can afford right now is to give millions to ‘grassroots, women-led, feminist civil society organisations and Women’s rights organisations in Iraq’. What the British taxpayer really needs is to spend money on ‘fostering women’s meaningful participation in society and decision making … in Iraq!’

Total Budget: £5,000,000

China is one of the most developed nations on the planet with enormous technology and resources at its disposal. So why, then, you might ask, is British taxpayers’ money going to help ‘urban populations’ in China which ‘show a rapid rise of obesity owing to unhealthy diets and imbalanced energy intake’? Seriously —why on earth are we giving money to this when, I think at least, we should be spending this money on the estimated 4.3 million children who are living in poverty here in Britain?

Total Budget: £1,006,949

Here’s another classic. Your money being spent on conducting ‘country-level studies in Nepal, Rwanda and Tanzania’. Working closely with key actors from government, the private sector and civil society, this project ‘will update previous studies on the economic costs of climate change and costs of adaptation to include gender equality and inclusion dimensions’. More money no doubt for a bunch of academics to travel to these nations, hold conferences and write case study reports nobody will ever read. More pointless work, more waste at your expense.

Total Budget: £901,275

And, last but not least, another example of taxpayer cash being spent on a country that is perfectly capable of funding its own work on ‘governance and climate change challenges’, namely Nigeria. Once again, we encounter a sea of meaningless terms like ‘governance challenges’ and ‘tackling social exclusion’, with no real detail on what this money is being spent on or how the effectiveness of these programmes will be evaluated —if they even evaluated at all. It is, put simply, another woke initiative disguised as a valuable intervention and one that will yield no visible benefit to the British taxpayer who is funding it to the tune of some £40 million.

Total budget: £38,799,273

I could go on.

I could point to the £1.3 million British people are giving to ‘increase the representation of women in the Mauritian renewable energy sector’ —a country that is also demanding that we give up the Indian Ocean territory.

Or I could point to how British taxpayers’ have bankrolled Chinese opera, cycle lanes in Mexico and road schemes in Malaysia, supporting regions of the world that are often richer than regions here in Britain.

But I think you get the point.

Despite already living through one of the worst cost-of-living crises on record, and despite the hardworking British people having already been forced to handover billions to fund the elite’s utter obsession with mass immigration, Net Zero, and their failure to fix our broken borders, they are also having to fork out some £15.3 billion on often pointless, ridiculous, and absurd projects in other parts of the world.

I don’t know about you but I simply do not think this is right or fair. It is neither treating British taxpayers with the respect and decency they deserve nor offering them value for money. Which is exactly why, when I travel across the country giving speeches and talks to the Forgotten Majority, I often come back to this key point.

Let’s fix Britain first before helping the rest of the world!