One of the things I like to do on this platform is introduce you to younger writers who are making a difference. And I thought of this particular writer during Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s speech, earlier this week.

“There’s a budget coming in October”, said Starmer, “and it’s going to be PAINFUL. We have no other choice given the situation we’re in”.

Gosh. Then given the seriousness of the nation’s finances you might expect the government to be doing all it can to rein in excess spending, to put the brakes on anything that looks non-essential, that looks, how do I say, completely pointless.

But not so, as journalist Charlotte Gill just pointed out in her excellent Substack Woke Waste. I’ve admired Charlotte’s courage and writing for a while and her latest investigation is both revealing and worrying in equal measure.

She’s scoured the research councils, the educational institutions, and more, to reveal what British taxpayer cash is funding. And here are just TEN of the most outrageous, mind-boggling things that you the taxpayer are funding in the midst of one of the most severe cost-of-living crises in recent history.

So, if you’re standing up, you might want to sit down. And if you’re drinking a cup of tea or coffee then you might want to upgrade to whiskey …

10. £185,627 on “Trans Performance Now - Glitching cisgenderism”

A project with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), running from January this year through to June 2025. Taking place at Northumbria University, the academic “fellowship will provide the foundational infrastructure for a new wave of trans-led research investigating the cultural tensions between cis (non-trans) regulation (otherwise termed 'cisgenderism') and trans self-determinism.”

9. £840,000 on a research project titled: “The Europe that Gay Porn Built”

Here’s the description: “The Europe that Gay Porn Built, 1945-2000" will map for the first time the European networks of production, circulation and consumption of gay erotica and porn magazines published between the end of WWII and the turn of the 21st century, and build on them to develop a cultural study of "Europe" as imagined by gay men. We will do so in three key innovative ways: (1) by exploring how the gay sexual imaginary mediated by print gay porn cultures will have catalysed new and likely conflicting ways for gay men across Europe to imagine both one another and their non-European others. (2) by investigating the resonances and dissonances within and between that pan-European gay sexual imaginary and the Europeanist imaginary being advanced by political institutions. (3) by focusing on the erotics of "homoeuropeanism" to interrogate what we talk (or don't talk) about when we talk about "Europe." Indeed. And make sure you read about the colourful research interests of the lead investigator because, well, you’re paying for much of it.

8. £1.5 million on a research project that aims to “decolonise” folk singing and investigate its “white-centricity”

Taking place at the University of Sheffield, researchers “will take an unflinching look at the white-centricity of folk music repertory, performers and audience by conducting fieldwork to shed light on long-standing vernacular singing practices of ethnic minority cultures in England”. They then hope to “increase accessibility to the folk club scene and take the first step in a process of decolonisation within the folk music canon”. The project has been awarded £1,485,400 from the taxpayer-funded UK Research and Innovation, under its “future leaders fellowship’’.

7. £806,000 to “decentre white, able-bodied, heterosexual, cisgender men in early modern plays”

This project, based at Roehampton, complains that William Shakespeare aligned early modern drama in the public mind with white, able-bodied, heterosexual, cisgender male narratives, but early modern drama has been calling for diverse alarums all along. “This project challenges this normative trend in 'classical' theatre by mounting a large-scale production of John Lyly's Galatea, an early modern play centered around female, trans, queer, disabled and migrant life stories, and featuring almost no adult cisgender men”.

6. £113,000 on the “vagina museum”

As Charlotte Gill notes, for a museum dedicated to a specific part of the female anatomy, which opened in answer to Iceland’s penis museum, The Vagina Museum ties itself in knots over inclusion criteria. It’s FAQ page contains questions like “Why isn’t it called the vulva museum?” and “Are you defining women by their vaginas?” The Vagina Museum doesn’t endorse a position shared by people who have vaginas. It wants to “challenge heteronormative and cisnormative behaviour” and promote “trans-inclusive values” and one of its sold-out items is the “vulva trans flag pin”.

5. £750,000 for Devon’s first “Global Majority” theatre company

Terms like the “Global Majority” are quickly becoming the norm in state-funded sectors. The long and short of it is that British taxpayers are funding opportunities that they can never apply for - if they are white/ cannot otherwise “identify” as “Global Majority” (the new description BAME/ ethnic minority). In some cases, funding/ opportunities are exclusively for “Global Majority” talent. Imagine, for example, a research council offering to fund a major research project for “the White majority”, or, say, in London, “the White British minority”. It simply wouldn’t happen.

4. £600,000-£1 million on “black and global majority studentships”

The fact that it’s white working-class children who consistently perform worst of all in the education system does not seem to have been noticed by the Open Oxford and Cambridge doctoral partnership. Why? Because it’s committed to addressing "under-representation” in Arts and Humanities doctoral study, and in 2021 launched a scheme to increase the number of studentship awards made through our standard route competition to Black and Global Majority students ordinarily resident in the UK. Is this the kind of divisive and arguably openly racist schemes that we want in the country’s higher education system? Really?

3. £600,000 on a theatre company which hosts “The Decolonise Choir”

“Decolonise Choir is a choir for people of global majority. This project is supported by Decolonise Fest, a festival by and for punx of colour focused on programming alternative and punk musicians of colour. Decolonise Choir was formed by community musician and organiser Ishani Jasmin, aiming to create a space for our global majority community to experience the joy, the resistance, and the healing of singing together. We aim to use collective song and songwriting to exist and coexist.”

2. £811,000 on a study of “sustainable” Romani Gypsy lifestyle

The project, called “Gypsies forging sustainable futures: representing Romani environmental knowledge and practices through traditional metal artwork and dance”, seeks to “identify, highlight and amplify … sustainability practices and perspectives”. The academics plan to “create a Romani metalwork sculpture and two dance events that represent the sustainability traditions and everyday practices of Roma and Romany Gypsy communities” in “three constituent countries – England, Scotland and Spain – with a particular focus on Sussex, Lanarkshire and Almeria”.

1. A taxpayer-funded academic conference on Witchcraft

A “queer tarot reader” and “interdisciplinary feminist researcher” who describe themselves as witches performed “a series of spells and rituals” at an academic conference in London. Witching the Institution: Academia and Feminist Witchcraft took part as part of the Techne summer congress at the University of Roehampton. Techne, a consortium of nine universities in London and the South East, awards 57 doctoral studentships annually, all sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), a subsidiary of the taxpayer-funded UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which spends £8.9 billion a year on university research.

This list was a little out of the ordinary but there is something about Charlotte’s work that really cuts through. At a time when so many ordinary people are having to cut costs and struggle from one month to the next, public sector bodies and major research councils are throwing massive sums of taxpayer cash at “research” projects or creative productions which, put simply, won’t help people get through this crisis or improve the state of the country. And I want to do whatever I can to try and flag the few brave writers and journalists who really are calling this nonsense out.

And Charlotte Gill is definitely one of them.

