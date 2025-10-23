Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 87,300 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Aftermath of the protests in Dublin - Peter Murphy/ AFP

I had always expected the Labour government’s management of our national borders to end in failure. But I didn’t expect it to be this bad.

Yesterday, astonishingly, under Keir Starmer’s ridiculous ‘one in, one out’ deal with France, we learned that one of the illegal migrants who had entered Britain illegally had been returned to France only to then re-enter Britain again, illegally, on one of the small boats.

It is a powerful symbol of just how broken our borders have become, and how impotent and incompetent the entire establishment has become in the face of this mounting crisis.

And it really is spiralling completely out of control.

Just look at the numbers.

As of today, in late October, more illegal migrants have crossed into Britain than crossed during the entire year, last year. In fact, since 2018 alone, nearly 188,000 illegal migrants have now crossed on 5,000 boats.

If this isn’t an invasion –more people entering our territory than we currently have serving in the British armed forced- then I don’t know what is.

And what nobody in Westminster will tell you is that if the average trend continues, then by the time of the next general election, in 2028 or 2029, another 180,000 migrants will cross the Channel.

Which means, at that general election, we will likely be debating why somewhere around 400,000 illegal migrants have entered Britain at will, joining around 1.2 million who are already in the country, according to the Pew Research Centre, with the daily costs to the British taxpayer, currently £5.7 million a day, set to soar.

This is making a mockery of our claim to be a self-governing, sovereign nation. It is making a mockery of our territorial integrity. It is making a mockery of our political system, which is supposed to deliver politicians who defend our interests.

And it is also making a mockery of key aspects of the British state.

Only this morning, we learn from a ‘secret report’ that the Home Office, the department responsible for overseeing our borders, counterterrorism, and security, is, in the words of the actual Home Secretary, ‘not fit for purpose’.

The report, which unsurprisingly the Home Office has worked overtime to try and keep buried, concludes the department has become completely ‘dysfunctional’, is ‘detached from reality’, and is beset by a ‘culture of defeatism’ on immigration.

Ministers are refusing to tell ‘difficult truths’. Government lawyers are too ‘defensive’. There is an acceptance that ‘high failure rates’ are unavoidable. And ‘too much time is wasted’ on identity woke politics, including ‘listening circles’ in working hours during which civil servants ‘meet to discuss their feelings about social and political issues’.

Also revealing is the finding that Home Office officials simply refused to give the report’s author, Conservative MP Nick Timothy, who finished the study, in 2023, information about the attendance rates and productivity trends in the department.

What we are looking at, in other ends, is an entire system in British politics that is simply not up to the task of fixing our borders and ending, for once and for all, the total farce that is now playing out, in front of us, on a daily basis.

And if you want to know where all this will soon lead, again, then just look at Ireland, where this week major riots and protests have erupted, yet again, after an illegal migrant “allegedly” sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

Much like in Epping, England, there is now a sense of righteous anger bubbling to the surface in many parts of these islands thanks to our hapless politicians who are simultaneously allowing an influx of unvetted illegal migrants into our country, then actively choosing to put them into the heart of our communities, and then complaining about the fact their own citizens oppose this insane policy.

In Ireland, for example, politicians hit the airwaves yesterday and today to proclaim “there is no justification” for rioting and protesting against this extreme policy, being imposed on us from above. But what justification is there for what our so-called leaders are doing to their own people?

Flooding our communities with unvetted illegal migrants who are openly breaking our laws, who we know nothing about, except for the fact some are very clearly a threat to women and girls, while also forcing our own people to pay the financial, social, and housing costs for a policy they neither voted for nor ever asked for.

As I’ve written before, this is how the social contract, that fragile relationship between citizens and the state, ends up breaking down completely.

The first and most important duty of the state, said the Roman statesman Cicero, is to look after its own people. If you do not do that then the state will become divided, collapse from within, and become especially vulnerable to external invaders.

Look around Britain, look around Ireland, today and you will see the beginnings of exactly what Cicero was talking about.

Our countries are being pushed to the very edge, and everybody can feel it. Civil unrest not only feels likely but is now playing out on our television screens on an increasingly and worryingly regular basis.

Our leaders have abandoned their responsibility to the people, and are clearly no longer interested in the principle of national preference —that we should always put the hard-working, law-abiding, tax-paying majority of our own people, first.

We need to elect new leaders who will do whatever is necessary to end this crisis and restore control. Which will mean leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, repealing the Human Rights Act, detaining and deporting anybody who arrives illegally, stripping away support and welfare for those who break our laws, and re-establishing national preference as the core, guiding principle in our country.

If we do this urgently, then we will have a chance at turning things around; but if we do not then, as Cicero pointed out, the only thing that lies ahead is total chaos.