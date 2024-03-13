Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000+ subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

The insanity of gender ideology —the belief system which would have you believe that children can be ‘born in the wrong body’, and biological sex is a ‘spectrum’ — is becoming more visible by the day.

The latest nightmare concerns media reporting of criminal Scarlet Blake.

Blake is a male who was convicted of murdering a man in Oxford, four months after he live-streamed himself torturing and killing a cat, before putting it in a blender.

These are disgusting, heinous crimes.

What is also shocking is what we witnessed during the case —just how infected Britain’s mainstream media has become with gender ideology.

Because Scarlet Blake identifies as a woman, the media described him as such. Describing how a ‘woman’ committed these atrocious crimes, there were only very thin and veiled references to the truth —that Blake is actually male.

To pin these crimes on women is to spread rampant misinformation to the public. This isn’t about being kind or courteous. Facts matter. And sex matters.

Men, as the evidence makes clear, are overwhelmingly more likely than women to commit murder.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, between 2021 and 2023, 92% of suspects who were convicted of homicide were men.

This isn’t shocking, or novel – it is a well-known biological reality that men have a greater propensity to violence than women, which we see play out every day.

But if we cannot accurately report the problem, how can it be dealt with?

This is not the first time the mainstream media has chosen to privilege a murderer, a rapist, or other criminal’s preferred pronouns over the truth.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation guidelines state: ‘The press should not make pejorative or prejudicial reference to an individual’s sex or gender identity.’ It is not pejorative to refer to Blake by his sex. It is basic reporting.

And it’s not just Britain’s media that is now embracing gender ideology …

Thames Valley Police confirmed to The Telegraph that Blake’s crimes will officially be recorded as having been committed by a female —another insult to women.

The only saving grace is that Blake will now serve his sentence in the male estate, after guidelines were changed last year.

What this reflects is how gender ideology is now firmly embedded in every facet of British society —from our schools and universities to police, the civil service, even Pets at Home.