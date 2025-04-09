Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 77,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Donald Trump is continuing to reshape not just America but the global economic order in his image. In my last exclusive piece at the weekend —R.I.P. Globalisation—I discussed the political logic underpinning Trump’s thinking, including a much longer-term critique of ‘hyper-globalisation’ that has been building on the national conservative right for many years (and which many people on the left once shared).

In my new note, below, I bring this up to speed by discussing: what Trump’s advisors are actually saying about why they are doing this; what some historians think about the move; what the latest polling suggests about how it’s going down among Trump’s MAGA base; and what I think we should be watching next.

Personally, I find these 20-minute-or-so voice notes a useful and effective method of sharing thoughts to our most committed supporters, as they allow me to condense and share information when I’m on the road and hopefully in a way that provokes some thoughts while you’re also on the move, listening in while taking a walk or heading to work. As always, let me know your own thoughts in the comments below.

Thanks and best wishes, Matt

