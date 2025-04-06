Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 77,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the full archive, exclusive weekly posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

What’s driving Donald Trump’s tariffs? What’s the underlying political logic? Is what we’re seeing the policy of one president or does it instead reflect a much broader and longer term critique of the established economic order that’s been steadily building over the last thirty years?

I wanted to send a short note on these questions because much of what JD Vance and Donald Trump have been saying in recent days touches on arguments I made about globalisation in an earlier book.

And many of the same points, I suspect, will also be acknowledged by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a major speech due to take place tomorrow, which we are hearing will be on the theme of globalisation and the new economic order that is now emerging around us.

