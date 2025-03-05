Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 74,064 subscribers from 180 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Picture: Reuters

Upgrade with discount

While the elite class might not yet have realised it, with the emphatic return of Donald Trump to the White House and sharply rising public support for national populists in Europe we are now living through a sustained pushback to the liberal globalist consensus that has dominated the West for the last thirty years.

This consensus was mainly defined by three things:

an unequivocal commitment to ripping open economic markets in the West to global free trade and globalisation, which prioritised the interests of global corporates over national citizens;

the ripping open of nation-states to mass uncontrolled immigration and looser if not porous borders to supply these corporates with cheap migrant labour and a virtue-signalling elite class with feelings of moral righteousness;

and, third, the closing of the public square and national conversation through the top-down imposition of woke ideology, censorship, speech codes, and other restrictions on free speech and free expression, all of which were designed to entrench this consensus and ensure it could not be challenged or overturned.

But now, as President Trump reminded the world last night during his historic address to Congress, that consensus is over.

Whatever your preferred term —liberal globalists, liberal internationalists, elite class, the establishment—these people are now firmly on the back foot.

In little over 40 days since returning the White House, Trump has not only unleashed a ‘shock and awe’ policy offensive, overseeing nearly 100 Executive Orders and more than 400 Executive Actions, but has, more importantly, started to outline the contours of this deeper pushback to the liberal globalist consensus of the last thirty years.

So here, particularly for people in Europe who are watching the Trump revolution from afar and wondering what this means in terms of policy, are what I consider to be the 45 most significant policies and orders Trump has presided over since returning to the White House —a list that basically defines Trumpism.

Here are the 45:

Within hours of taking the oath of office, Trump declared a national emergency on America’s southern border, deploying the U.S. military and Border Patrol He imposed an immediate freeze on all federal hiring, a freeze on all new federal regulations, and a freeze on all foreign aid He signed an executive order aimed at ending federal benefits for people who are in America illegally He terminated what he calls “the ridiculous green new scam”, including withdrawing from the unfair Paris Climate Accord He withdrew America from the World Health Organization, and U.N. Human Rights Council

And here are the remaining 40 of Trump’s most significant policies and orders to date …

Access Everything with 26% Off