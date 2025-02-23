Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 71,800 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers who are giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

The German election results are in.

The left-wing coalition government has been turfed out, abandoned by the working class voters they betrayed.

The centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have the most votes and the most seats in the Bundestag, but fewer than in previous victories.

Voters don’t want the left but they also don’t trust the centre-right party which first opened Germany’s borders to millions of refugees, either.

At the same time, astonishingly, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the national-populists, have doubled their share of the vote and finished in second place.

It is a truly seismic moment in German and indeed European politics, providing further evidence for what we have long argued in this newsletter —that national populism is not only here to stay but reflects an ongoing ‘realignment’ of Western politics which is pushing rising numbers of voters away from the established liberal consensus into the arms of parties that are mainly critical of mass uncontrolled immigration, broken borders, globalisation, and the ongoing destruction of Western nations..

Remarkably, the AfD has achieved this despite enormous opposition. They’ve been labelled fascists. They’ve been derided as Nazis. They’ve had the media all but openly campaign against them. They’ve had every other party condemn them.

But still, the German people have still voted for them in record numbers.

Not just in their strongholds in Eastern Germany, where the AfD is now the strongest force of all, but in the west too, where working class strongholds in the Ruhr and Rhineland-Pfalz are now also turning AfD blue.

Not just with older voters but with younger ones. And not just with the fed-up but with first time voters, too.

As in France, Italy, Sweden, Austria, America and elsewhere, in other words, the coalition of voters that is rallying behind the AfD is far broader and more stable than many pundits who talk lazily about “angry old white men” would have you believe.

Why? I’ll tell you why.

Because as in these other democracies, ordinary, hardworking, tax-paying patriotic German people have had enough.

They’ve had enough of their country’s completely broken asylum system which leads to a 19 year old Syrian asylum seeker returning the generosity offered to him by stabbing a Portuguese tourist in the neck just next to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, a place where nobody would have imagined there would one day be violence.

They’ve had enough of seeing their borders thrown wide open so the whole world can take advantage of them, from the 93-year-old Turkish woman who became a German citizen despite not being able to understand basic German questions to the €153 billion of welfare money that has been spent on foreigners since 2010, even as the country’s infrastructure budget collapsed.

They’ve had enough of a treacherous political class who invited one million people into their safe country, in 2015, delivering mass sexual assaults in Cologne, terror attacks, and seemingly weekly murders by Islamist asylum seekers.

Of kindergarten trips to the local park which end with a two-year old boy and a 41-year-old father stabbed to death by an Afghan asylum seeker.

Of a two-year-old girl and her mother run over and killed by a car driven by an Afghan asylum seeker who claimed he was doing it for Islam.

They’ve had enough of small towns being terrorised by migrants, like the Moroccan who committed 25 crimes in three months.

For ten years he terrorised the small town in Thuringia, with neither the town nor local district able to get rid of him. When they finally deported him, he found his way back in just one week and threatened to blow up a police station.

They’ve had enough of the ridiculous net zero policies which have crippled Germany’s industries the working classes once relied on for the good jobs that used to define the German economy.

Of politicians who prioritise climate change over their lives, planning to ban all gas and oil boilers, forcing the people to replace them with expensive heat pumps that only the rich, electric-car driving Green voters can afford.

They’ve had enough of a welfare system where almost half of all welfare recipients don’t even have a German passport.

They’ve had enough of leaders who blubber when they’re rightly told off by Americans for strangling free speech and failing to uphold the values of Western civilisation.

They’ve had enough of politicians who change the law so they can sue ordinary people who dare to say rude things about them online, with one minister suing 800 people for up to 3,000 Euros for the crime of daring to call him stupid online.

They’ve had enough of woke laws, which let men with penises demand the right to join a gym class for women with only one changing room and one shower, on the strength of nothing more than a single form at the local civil registry to ‘prove’ they are really a woman now.

Of far-left extremists who beat people up for being right-wing and then declare they are women, with the media falling over themselves to respect their pronouns.

And they’ve had enough of an elite minority imposing their extreme agenda on the forgotten majority, destroying the country the people used to love and call home.

This is why they are now voting for the Alternative for Germany in record numbers —because the liberal establishment has simply left them with no choice to the dreary status-quo, to all the carnage and chaos they see around them today. .

And now they face one final betrayal. Even though the right-wing CDU and AfD got nearly half the vote and over half the seats in Parliament, the CDU will now refuse to go into coalition with the AfD.

Instead, it seems likely they will go for the “Kenya” coalition, with the left-wing SPD and Greens.

What does this mean?

It means there will be no end to the ongoing immigration crisis.

It means there will be no end to the broken borders.

It means there will be no end to the rocketing energy prices.

And it means there will be no end to fixing the abuse of the welfare state by foreigners.

All in the name of maintaining the firewall that is blocking the AfD, and in turn millions of ordinary Germans, from power —from having their entirely legitimate and reasonable concerns addressed.

The only thing a coalition between the centre-right and the left will ensure is that all the mainstream parties will now fail together.

And as that happens, as the German people are forced to watch yet more shocking failures, more chaos, and more managed decline, in the end only one opponent to alp this will be left standing.

The AfD.