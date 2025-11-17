Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 89,600 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and help us while gaining access to exclusive weekly posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

If you want to get a sense of just how quickly the Overton Window in British politics is shifting rightwards then look at what Labour’s new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, outlined over the weekend.

She has just put forward some ‘tough’ new measures to try and tackle, once and for all, Britain’s spiralling illegal migration crisis, which has seen more than 50,000 illegal migrants enter the country since Labour came to power last year.

Under the plans, Labour will force migrants who enter the country illegally to wait 20 years before they can apply for permanent settlement in Britain (they currently qualify for permanent settlement after only five years).

Refugee status will become temporary.

Those who come from countries that are considered ‘safe’ will be returned.

There will be a consultation on abolishing legal duties that force Britain to provide housing for asylum-seekers.

And support for asylum-seekers will become ‘discretionary’, meaning the Home Office will be allowed to deny assistance to those who work, have assets, fail to comply with deportation directions, commit crime, work illegally, or disrupt accommodation.

Sounds good, right?

Not so fast.

As usual with the Labour Party, what sounds ‘tough’ on the surface quickly falls apart when it is subjected to scrutiny.

So, here’s why Labour’s plan will not make much of a difference, why the small boats will keep coming, and why the collapse of our borders will only accelerate.

Here is everything you need to know to stay ahead of the curve …

