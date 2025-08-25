Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard North's avatar
Richard North
4h

I very much hope you are right, Matt.

It's very interesting that Nigel Farage has altered his position, to follow the Overton Window. He said deportations were impossible just a few months ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jonathan Ward's avatar
Jonathan Ward
4h

I support every single one of those policies and I suspect that the majority of this country does too. What I ask is how did we get here? I believe that it is the destruction wrought by socialism but it is darker than that and it is the Blob that has been in charge. Not elected and not representative, it the the hopelessly led police, the politicised judiciary and all the other quango's and unelected influential bodies that have seized power from those elected to serve us. We need Reform.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture