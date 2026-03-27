Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Jon B's avatar
Jon B
21h

Matt, it seems much of the criticism on the right stems from the fact you correctly acknowledge the big issues facing us - demographic replacement and the Islamification of Britain - but refuse to propose policies to address it. Halting mass immigration is not enough. You have attacked those who advocate for remigration for being extreme but without remigration how do we stop what you oppose? It doesn’t add up. It’s not extreme to suggest the Boriswave go home. They weren’t wanted, the British people voted explicitly against more migration in 2019. It’s only fair and reasonable to reverse the policies the British people voted against.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
21h

The establishment is trying to build a cordon sanitaire around you and Reform because you violate the "Ignorance is Strength" maxim of Orwellian doublethink. The last thing our elites want is an informed public that is no longer taken in by official narratives.

Your role in political life is important and your reach is growing - were it otherwise they would ignore you - so the brickbats will continue. See them as proof you matter in public life.

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