I’ve been reading a lot of nonsense about Rishi Sunak’s latest election test in Britain —three parliamentary by-elections which produced two heavy Tory losses and one surprise Tory victory in Boris Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Apparently, based on this, we’re told things might not be as bad for the Tories as they feared. And Rishi Sunak might yet win a surprise victory at the general election next year if he now turns his guns against the very same Net Zero policies which proved to be so very unpopular among the people of Uxbridge.

Sorry, but have people suddenly lost their marbles? Is nobody looking at the wider trends? And why are so many Tories smothering themselves in comfort blankets? Here’s my take on the by-elections for our most committed supporters.

