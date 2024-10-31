Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 58,500 subscribers from 169 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and get all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, events, and polling, the ability to leave comments, join the debate, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

The people who rule over us, I recently pointed out, routinely blame ordinary people for “misinformation” while simultaneously concealing information from them.

This trick —what I call the “misinformation trick”— is very clever if you can pull it off. Convince the public they are too stupid and misinformed to ask difficult and legitimate questions that might challenge, if not threaten, the elite consensus.

You see this play out all the time, especially when it comes to issues the elite class would rather we not ask questions about —like immigration, multiculturalism, the role of Islam in Western societies, and crime.

Wondering if there’s a link between mass immigration and crime? “Oh, you must be misinformed!” they shout in unison, while at the very same time refusing to share information they have on crime rates by nationality and immigration status.

Wondering if a mass influx of millions of low-skill migrants might be one reason why our economy and public services are deteriorating, and why Chancellor Rachel Reeves was just forced to impose record rates of tax and borrowing?

“Oh, you’re misinformed!”, they cry in unison, while at the same time concealing information about the cost of our asylum system in the welfare budget and refusing to share information about tax and welfare by nationality and immigration status.

It is, put simply, outrageous and is something I will not stop talking about until all of this information is made available to the hardworking, tax-paying British people.

And nowhere has this trick been more visible than in the response of our hapless elite class to the horrific atrocities that were committed in Southport, where three precious little girls –Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice Da Silva Aguiar--were brutally murdered at a dance class, while many more were nearly stabbed to death.

I don’t know about you but in the hours, days and weeks that followed it became immediately clear to me that we were, once again, being “managed”.

Once again, those who asked questions were instantly warned about “misinformation” while actual information about the suspect was suppressed or downplayed.

Interestingly, the few details that were initially released appeared to be ones designed to calm tension, telling people the accused was “Cardiff-born” and his parents were “a lovely couple”, which I’d suggest simply made little sense to most people.

Into this vacuum then arrived all the usual stories about “solidarity” and communities “coming together”, much like what followed the bombing of our children at the Manchester Evening News Arena by “British” citizen Salman Abedi, or the horrific murder of Sir David Amess MP by “British” citizen Ali Harbi Ali.

All of this, too, was rapidly contrasted with stark warnings about the “far right”, which has not been a serious force in this country for years, to essentially warn people off asking deeper questions about what is going on in our country.

A small minority who were unable to control their anger and rage rioted and were, rightly, sent to jail. But so too were many people who, often writing online in their own homes, drew a line from the atrocity in Southport to immigration and Islam.

One protestor, grandfather Peter Lynch, later died in prison, while many others who protested peacefully or merely asked questions found themselves being casually and crudely denounced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper as “far-right thugs”, both of whom also not just downplayed but completely ignored the suggestion this may have something to do with immigration and Islam.

People from the left-leaning elite class, meanwhile, who had previously taken only minutes to brand past attacks as “far-right terrorism” suddenly urged caution and delay, while quickly moving the discussion on to debates about how best to clamp down on free speech and free expression in our country. As I wrote at the time:

“They want us to talk about regulating social media. They want us to talk about shutting down alternative views. They want us to spend our time demonising counter-cultural writers who have been validated by current events as ‘far-right enablers’, ‘apologists’, and ‘grifters’, whose voice should no longer be permitted in a tightly-controlled public square. They want us, in short, to talk about anything and everything except how their have pushed us to this point –to breaking point”.

And I, too, experienced this first-hand after publishing a viral essay on this Substack in which I dared to give voice to what millions of people out there were very clearly thinking and suspecting —that the atrocities in Southport quite obviously did have something to do with mass immigration, radical Islamism, and the simple fact that, as I said at the time, “we’ve let too many people into the country who hate who we are”.

In response, I was promptly hauled before the elite class like somebody who had been accused of witchcraft in Salem. Prominent ‘conservative’ columnist Tim Montgomerie denounced this suggestion as ‘incendiary’ and demanded my voice be shut down.

In debates with the BBC’s Nick Robinson and Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan, I was heavily criticised if not vilified for drawing a line from the attacks to immigration and Islamism. Even daring to suggest these things, Robinson said, was equivalent to Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech or, Hasan, ‘far-right Islamophobia’.

What could the Southport attacks possibly have to do with immigration or Islam, they asked, speaking for an elite class that believes those who arrived in the country only yesterday, who might have a passport and can speak our language, are just as English or British as those of us whose roots have been on these islands for generations.

Well, now we know. Now we know that the Southport attack does have something to do with these very issues. I don’t know if it’s the discovery, this week, that the son of Rwandan immigrants tried to make the deadly biological weapon ricin or that he downloaded an al-Qaeda training manual for Islamist terrorists titled ‘Military Studies in the Jihad Against Tyrants’, which offers advice on urban warfare, terrorist tactics, and how to establish terrorist cells, that has left me thinking we might not have been given the full story about this ‘Welshman’.

Furthermore, I’d hazard a guess that many people in the corridors of power have known a lot more about this story than they’ve been letting on. As anybody who has worked in Number 10 knows, as Dominic Cummings pointed out this week, despite what we’re being told, despite all the talk about “misinformation” or “disinformation”, it is in fact highly likely that Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, and the authorities would have known almost immediately about this information.

So, as I said in a video this week, which has now been viewed more than 100,000 times, on behalf of the British people I have a few questions because, like them, I am utterly sick and tired of being managed and subjected to this misinformation trick.

Here’s what I want to know.

I want to know when, exactly, did the police, Crown Prosecution Service, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper know about this latest information? Was it before or while they were accusing people of “misinformation” and “disinformation”? Was it before they derided people as “far-right thugs” and “criminals” who now, it appears, might have been on the money in pointing the finger directly at radical Islamism? Was it before some of these people were hurled in jail? Why was this information not made available sooner? And why was it released now, interestingly only twenty-four hours before a major fiscal event, the budget, which is dominating the news cycle and only a few days before a major election in America?

The elite class don’t want you to ask these questions. Once again, they are working overtime to distract you from these questions and discredit those who are asking them. This is best symbolised by the hapless Gavin Barwell, Theresa May’s former advisor, recycling the same trick by dismissing people who are asking them as indulging in “online conspiracies”, or former Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire getting a primetime slot on Newsnight to dismiss it as “dog-whistle politics”.

Sorry, but do they actually think we are this stupid? Do they actually think we will just blindly follow the officially approved narrative? Do they not think the Mums, Dads, and concerned citizens of this country will relentlessly pursue the truth and hold our rulers to account? Do they really just think we will shut up and go away?

Not. A. Chance.

Here's what I think. I think they think we are stupid. I think they think we will forget about the scandal in Southport and move on with our lives. I think they think we will be cowed into silence or duped once again by the same misinformation trick, that we will scuttle off and not dare ask questions about what is happening to our country.

But we won’t.

What we will do, instead, is keep asking questions. Keep holding the elite class in this country to account. Keep sharing information as it comes to light. Keep challenging the narrative. And keep giving voice to millions of people out there who are beyond frustrated and fed-up with how they are simultaneously accused of “misinformation” while having crucial information withheld from them, not just about the scandal in Southport but everything from mass immigration and our broken borders to the true scale of illegal migration and crime. So, no more, sorry. We’ve all had enough. We’ve had enough of being carefully managed. And we’ve had enough of being drip-fed information that happens to support the officially approved narrative. What we want is the truth, not just about Southport but all the issues that surround it. Because I don’t know about you but I for one think those poor little girls, their families, and the British people deserve a hell of a lot more than this.

