“You know you’re over the target”, fighter pilots used to say, “when you’re taking flak”. Metaphorically, what it means is that whenever you encounter strong opposition and criticism it’s usually a sign that you’re addressing an issue or doing something important that’s challenging others. And that’s exactly what came to mind during my recent debate with the BBC’s Nick Robinson, on Political Thinking.

As usual, I took the opportunity to represent millions of people who are utterly frustrated and fed up with the elite consensus that’s dominated Britain and other Western states for the last thirty years and made such a mess of things.

Along the way, during our 40 minute discussion, I repeatedly challenged the groupthink that dominates the London-Oxford-Cambridge triangle, speaking up for people who have to live with the disastrous effects of this so-called “consensus”.

I criticised the failing and extreme policy of mass, uncontrolled immigration, which, as the evidence makes clear, is making our country poorer, not richer.

I rejected the suggestion that the state policy of multiculturalism is working, pointing to a long line of events in the past year alone which reflect how it’s failing.

I called out the blatant hypocrisy in the elite class, which after the eruption of riots under a Conservative government, in 2011, and rioting in the name of Black Lives Matter, in 2020, spent considerable time discussing the ‘underlying legitimate causes’ but then, when rioting took place this year under a Labour government and largely among the white British majority, they remained eerily silent, rushed to shut down debate, or denounced much of the country as “far-right thugs”.

I explained why, contrary to what we might call the “officially approved narrative”, that while these events certainly involved idiots and racists who should face the full force of the law, they also reflected a much deeper unease that is now spreading across the country and indeed the West —a deep unease about an elite class that even today still refuses to control our borders, lower immigration, deport foreign criminals, and prioritise its own national citizens over international courts and conventions.

I said that it was no coincidence that the unrest this year was especially acute in northern, forgotten towns like Rotherham, where, for the last twenty years, elites have either ignored or downplayed the industrial-scale rape of young white girls by Pakistani Muslim gangs. They might not like to hear it, but I said it.

I criticised the BBC for its blatant bias, pointing out how it regularly promotes dubious concepts like ‘white privilege’ as if they’re fact, when in reality they are highly contested, while failing to give equal coverage to critics of these flawed theories.

I called out the new obsession among elites with “misinformation”, which aside from being deeply hypocritical, on the basis they routinely conceal data and information from voters, reflects how ‘Liberal Authoritarians’ try to control the supply of information in society, shaping the national conversation around the officially approved narrative, while stigmatising alternative viewpoints as “misinformed” or simply showing remarkably little interest in them.

I criticised our new Prime Minister Keir Starmer for supporting the fraudulent and, as we now know, pro-Hamas Black Lives Matter (BLM) organisation, even after the BLM riots had injured dozens of British police officers and helped destroy communities and the rule of law in American cities like Portland.

And I highlighted how utterly insane and irrational today’s elite class have become –how in only 15 years we’ve gone from a situation where leaders like David Cameron, Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy could spark a sensible debate about the failures of multiculturalism to the surreal situation that we find ourselves in today, where, because of the radicalisation of the elite class, which now views any criticism of immigration and multiculturalism as tantamount to “racism”, any sensible debate about these issues is now virtually impossible.

And it is this, I think, which is what you’ll hear in my discussion with Nick Robinson, which wasn’t just lively but pulled back the curtain to reveal the outlook of many people who dominate the most important and influential institutions, like the BBC.

This is not a criticism of Nick Robinson per se, or his team, because they had the decency to invite me on and have clearly recognised that while the BBC talks endlessly about “diversity” in terms of race, sex, and gender it simultaneously suffers from a glaring lack of diversity in terms of politics and ideology. Just look at the same old roster of guests on Question Time, or Radio 4 Today, as an example.

But it is to say, in my mind, that our discussion reflects how liberals and the elite class tend to think about these issues.

As I say during the discussion, while they likes to tell themselves that everything I just said merely represents the views of a fringe minority, virtually all these things —wanting to lower immigration, control our borders, prioritise British people, oppose unBritish woke ideology, deport foreign criminals, and have a much wider range of opinions and beliefs in our national debate—are majority views.

They are, put simply, the views of the Forgotten Majority —a large number of people in Britain and across the West who no longer feel included or even respected in the national conversation, political systems, and public institutions that have now been rewired to serve the interests, priorities, beliefs, and lifestyles of an elite minority.

And I for one will never stop speaking up on behalf of the Forgotten Majority. After all, it’s why we’re building this community. To give them a sense of belonging. To give them a voice. To give them hope. To give them a sense that, actually, there are people out there working to ensure their values and voice are included in the debate.

And yet despite these views being widely held what struck me during our discussion is just how much members of the elite class are struggling to make sense of the people who hold them and what is now unfolding around us at dizzying speed —from the immigration protests to collapsing public trust in the established institutions, from the return of Donald Trump to populist revolts reaching new heights in Europe.

All these things have left the elite class looking lost, confused, bewildered, and increasingly frantic as they desperately try and find ways to reassert their power and control over the flow of information and the officially approved narrative.

This is why the free speech crackdowns are taking place. This is why many elites are openly calling for social media like X or television channels like GB News to be shut down. This is why terms like “hate”, “far right”, “racism”, and “misinformation” are being expanded to discredit views that would have been considered entirely legitimate only five or ten years ago. This is why people are being hurled into prison for what they write on Facebook in their own home or charged with the utterly Orwellian “non-crime hate incidents”.

And this is why during what I felt was a tightly managed discussion rather than a free flowing conversation I found myself, too, being repeatedly and casually lumped in with Marine Le Pen, Geert Wilders and even … Enoch Powell! The elite class has now radicalised to such an extent that even presenting average positions on issues like immigration and multiculturalism is somehow considered tantamount to ‘far-right’ or Powellism. It’s a classic response among liberals to try and discredit views that are entirely acceptable and legitimate.

As Professor Eric Kaufmann points out in his new book, Taboo: How Making Race Sacred Produced a Cultural Revolution, what this reflects is how today’s liberals now routinely use moral panics, concept-stretching and catastrophising about “the far right” and a “fascist scare” to try and delegitimise people who merely challenge the status-quo. It’s all part of an attempt to maintain control over the conversation. If you can discredit your opponents as far-right, bigots, Gammons, misinformed idiots, or Powellites, or undermine them through guilt-by-association, then you maintain control over the conversation.

And this happens in subtle ways, too, as you’ll hear during the discussion, like the moment Nick —or, more accurately, his research team— present me with quotes from a disgruntled and rather sad former leftist co-author who I’ve not worked with for years and who lumps me in with the far-right. Presumably, they did not speak to any one of the dozens of colleagues I’ve worked with in the decade since. Would the BBC have treated, say, a left-wing economist in this way? Would they have casually lumped them in with left-wing extremists and communists? Of course not.

But this is how it works. Only, does it work? I think in what we might call the Old Media regime, where the gatekeepers to information, television channels, and popular radio shows could control the supply of information and contours of debate then it was probably more effective.

But today, in what we might call the New Media regime, where there’s a proliferation of YouTube channels, Substackers, alternative publishers, new universities, and more, this dominance over the supply of information, the shaping of what Jonathan Rauch calls “the constitution of knowledge”, and the officially approved narrative, is now being heavily disrupted on all sides —and for good reason.

The officially approved narrative —that mass immigration, state multiculturalism, globalisation, rampant social liberalism and prioritising elites and experts over the people are all good for society—has created the mess and declining country that you see around you today.

And so, unlike the past, through platforms like this Substack, and with your support, people like me can now completely bypass the Old Media regime and reach a mass audience, with our social media and community amplifying the things that we want to say. In turn, by being professionally and financially insulated from the legacy institutions, I’m free to be genuinely honest and real with the British people. I’m not here to curry favour with other members of the elite class. I’m not here to win social status and esteem from legacy institutions. I’m not here to spend my life clinging to the officially approved narrative so that I might have an easy life and not rock the boat among the 20% of people who control this country.

I’m here to tell people the truth.

I’m here to be honest with them about what’s happening in the country and the West, including how it’s being transformed. I’m giving them the arguments, the evidence, and the facts they need to make sense of these changes and bring about change in their own worlds, which trickles down to changes in the wider culture and politics. I’m building a community of like-minded people who can see past the bullshit and the bias of the Old Media regime and who want to think for themselves. And, lastly, I’m now finally free to call out the lies and failures of the people who dominate the most important and influential institutions in this country but who are no longer serving the interests of the people who live in this country.

And so with your support, I’ll keep doing so, no matter how much flak comes my way.

