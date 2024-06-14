Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 36,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a real difference.

Support Matt's Work

Last night, as we predicted, Nigel Farage and Reform inched ahead of Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party in the national polls. The ‘inflection point’, which I have been talking about for a while, has arrived. This comes after we also successfully forecast the summer general election, Nigel Farage standing, and the rise of national populism at the European Parliament elections. Here are a few brief thoughts this morning on this historic, watershed moment in British politics.