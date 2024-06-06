Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 36,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a real difference.

With only 28 days to go until the UK’s 2024 general election something truly historic is unfolding in the national polls.

In the first poll since Nigel Farage announced he’s back as leader of Reform and running in Clacton, the Reform party is now just 2-points behind the Tories.

Given the usual volatility in polling, this means it’s now entirely plausible Reform is already level with, if not slightly ahead of, the Tories.

What does this mean?

It means —as I’ve been warning for months— we are now on the cusp of something truly historic in British politics.

An inflection point. A major turning point when Reform might start to replace the Conservative Party in the polls and, over the longer-term, the political system.

And if this does happen then for all the reasons I outline below all bets are off.

So, here’s the detail on not just that poll but what I think is about to unfold.

What to look out for. What people are saying. How Farage will likely respond.

And where we might be heading in what’s suddenly become a much more interesting and potentially historic election.