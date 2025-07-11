Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 81,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

In this newsletter, I’ve already gone against the grain by showing you how the UK is about to experience a population explosion like nothing it has ever seen before.

I’ve shown you how, unless things change, and change soon, the UK will be totally transformed by unprecedented demographic, cultural, and religious change.

I don’t write this because I want to generate alarm or be provocative.

I write it because I genuinely believe that you —the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding majority—deserve to know what is happening in your own country.

You are the ones who will have to experience and navigate these changes, and you are the ones who have a right to know how your country, your home, will change.

Which is why, today, building on this, I want go further by looking not only at what is going to happen to our country but local communities, too.

I want to show you what is going to happen to areas that will now be at the very forefront of these enormous changes.

How will some parts of Britain change over the next twenty years because of the deliberate and extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration?

The answer, in short, is that they will become completely unrecognisable.

We can look at what’s going to happen by drawing on brand new data, released quietly, a few days ago, by the Office for National Statistics, the ONS.

It shows how the populations of local areas in the UK are projected to change between the year 2022 and the year 2047 —just 25 years apart.

For one thing, if you look at the detail, you’ll find government wonks are assuming that the overall rate of net migration into England will remain at least 308,000 people every year for the foreseeable future —meaning the country’s elites are planning on adding a city the size of Plymouth to our population every year.

But which areas, exactly, will be hardest hit by this rapid influx of people?

Well, the number crunchers at the ONS have highlighted areas they think will experience the most profound changes, but they have done this while trying to disguise the specific impact of net migration.

So, I have re-analysed their data to show you how, specifically, net migration from outside Britain will impact on areas above and beyond existing births, deaths, and internal migration within the country.

The results, I think, are pretty shocking.

The table below shows you the Top 20 areas in England that will experience the biggest inflows of net migrants between the years 2023 and 2032, and then, over the longer time period, between 2023 and 2047.

