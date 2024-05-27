Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 35,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a real difference.

In the latest edition of STATE OF THE RACE, our brand new series on the UK’s 2024 election, we look at how Nigel Farage and the Reform Party plan on disrupting the main parties and making a breakthrough. We also explore the very latest and truly astonishing data on the one issue that will be at the very heart of their campaign —mass immigration. Some of the latest numbers on what’s really unfolding in Britain are truly mind-boggling. As always, each post comes with an audio version for those who like to listen rather than read, as well as links to the very latest polls and evidence on the race that will reshape the country.