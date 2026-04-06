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A short note this morning to share some very exciting news.

Yesterday, Suicide of a Nation officially became a Sunday Times national bestseller, rocketing into Number 2 on the most respected list of the biggest-selling books in the country.

That really matters.

Because this book is no longer just being read by a dedicated community; it is now being read across the country -on trains, in restaurants, on campuses, in homes.

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While many people have attacked the book, have criticised the book, have done everything to distract from the book, the people out there are clearly engaging with it.

Suicide of a Nation has become one of the biggest books in the country, which is another fact my mainly left-wing critics cannot stand.

They’ve gone from criticising a footnote or two to criticising its success. Why? Because the Left are so obsessed with control and this book is something they cannot control. The people have got behind it and are pushing it forward.

The book spent all of last week in the top ten on Amazon’s bestseller list, too, and is clearly striking a chord with countless people who feel that something fundamental is changing in our country - something they never voted for, or asked for.

Suicide of a Nation is my third Sunday Times national bestseller - coming after the previous books National Populism, and Values Voice and Virtue. But it is the book I am most proud of. Because it’s success is not just about sales.

It’s about resonance - about how the book has connected with a quiet, creeping sense among millions of people that the questions raised in this book can no longer be dismissed, ignored, or pushed aside.

And it’s about genuine independence - a book that despite being deliberately published outside the mainstream woke publishing industry, bypassing the ruling class to speak directly to the people, has still connected in this way.

The conversation about the issues I raise in the book - the impact of mass immigration on our country, the speed and scale of demographic change, the spread of ‘two-tier multiculturalism’, the rise of an entirely new and completely disconnected political class - is now only just beginning.

It will continue for months to come, not least as I continue to take Suicide of a Nation on tour, speaking at dozens if not hundreds of community events across the country (though don’t worry - I’ll not keep writing pieces on it! We must move on … )

So for now I just wanted to say this: thank you.

Thank you for engaging with the book, buying the book, sharing the book, and telling other people about the book. We are only just getting started.

And lastly, if you are waiting for a copy fear not - they are definitely on their way. All orders are being processed, albeit with some delays due to Royal Mail, the sheer task of personally signing so many copies and a bank holiday weekend thrown in.

Best wishes for now, Matt