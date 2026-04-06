Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda's avatar
Linda
20h

Congratulations Matt. 👏

Reply
Share
Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
20h

It’s aptly titled . Suicide of a Nation resonates with people because that is what is happening. We weren’t forced into mass immigration and its consequences as a country, our politicians embraced it. It could have been stopped /reversed at any time .

For those of us who were aware and repeatedly voted against it , and have suffered the anti British hatred from the establishment, even down to the level of education it feels more like murder of a nation . But that’s a moot point

Well done Matt it’s such an important book and it’s getting the exposure it deserves .

Reply
Share
10 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture