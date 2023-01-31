Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Last week, prime minister Rishi Sunak and his cabinet met at Chequer’s to discuss, among other things, their strategy ahead of the next election, which some people tell me could come as early as spring 2024. The strategy has already been coming into focus, with Sunak telling voters in his new year speech to judge him on how he performs in five specific areas, namely:

(1) cutting inflation

(2) growing the economy

(3) slashing national debt

(4) reducing waiting lists in the National Health Service, and

(5) stopping small boats crossing the channel.

The goal is clearly to go to the country with tangible examples of progress, promises being kept and competency being restored. Sunak and his team were also presented with a bunch of data on what their strategists are referring to as "a narrow but steep" path to victory at the next election. As chance would have it, I was giving a talk in the City on the same topic, drawing on a bunch of polling I've being doing.

