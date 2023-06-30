Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

“Immigration laws”, Thomas Sowell once said, are the only laws that are discussed in terms of how to help people who break them”.

I suspect many voters in Britain felt that way today when they read the news that a court has ruled Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Plan for dealing with the escalating levels of illegal migration is "unlawful”.

While the judges did not oppose the underlying premise of the plan— of sending illegal migrants elsewhere to be processed so as to deter others from making the hazardous, life-threatening journey— they did blow a hole in it by ruling that Rwanda is not a sufficiently safe destination.

So what does this mean for Team Sunak who have pinned their 2024 re-election hopes on Stopping the Boats? Where are voters on this? And what should Sunak do next? I'm on the road at the moment but wanted to download my thoughts for our paid supporters —thoughts I’ve also been feeding to people in and around Number 10. So here they are.

Become a paid subscriber