Below are my replies to questions and comments raised by some of our thousands of paid supporters. Apologies for the slight delay as I was attending some of the party conferences. And thank you for all the great questions, ideas, and comments. I’ve read and digested them all and picked what I think is a representative sample. Matt

MikeP asked: “Rejoiners are constantly quoting polls suggesting 70% of people support rejoining the EU. With little news about the EU on mainstream media few of them know enough about the EU’s current issues -even Rejoiners seem oblivious - to judge whether giving up on Brexit is a good or bad idea. Similarly, polls claiming majority support for Net Zero … Anyone asked point blank about Net Zero would flinch from saying it’s a bad idea but when armed with the costs on households and businesses they’d likely be against. Thoughts?”