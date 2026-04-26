Good evening all, I hope you’ve had a great weekend.

Just a brief note from me to say THANK YOU because today it was officially confirmed that Suicide of a Nation has been in the Sunday Times bestseller list for an entire month - which is simply incredible for a book that was deliberately published outside the mainstream publishing industry, and which had zero support from the established gatekeepers who like to think they control the national debate.

Despite zero interest from the BBC, despite a concerted effort by critics to try and undermine the book, despite popular bookshops on the high street never seeming to have any copies available … the book not only broke into the top ten bestsellers but then spent two weeks at Number 1, and is today the Number 2 paperback in Britain. Suicide of a Nation has broken out, becoming one of the biggest books in the country.

I’ve never seen anything like this in my career. And nor has the publishing industry, from what I’ve been told by very senior people within that industry.

I just wanted to say thank you, that is all.

I know many of you have supported the book, whether by leaving favourable reviews on its Amazon page, buying a Founder’s (signed) Edition (only a very few left now), or telling your friends and family about it.

Thank you once again. I firmly believe this book is all part of trying to change not just the political reality in this country but the cultural zeitgeist, too.

Normal business shall resume tomorrow.

Best wishes and thank you, Matt

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