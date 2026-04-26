Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Karl Alaniz's avatar
Karl Alaniz
4h

I’m happy to hear people are buying your book, it shows me that people are waking up to what’s happening in our country at an alarming rate. Let’s just hope it encourages people to actually get out and vote. So many people don’t bother!

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Christopher H's avatar
Christopher H
4h

Must make it much more satisfying taking on and defeating the establishment and its supporting elements. Shape of things to come.

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