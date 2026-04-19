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Last night, after our book tour passed through the latest destination, this time Wigan, I received an update.

For the second week in a row, Suicide of a Nation is the Number 1 paperback on the Sunday Times bestseller list.

It’s now spent three weeks in the top ten and two weeks at the top spot.

Despite no attention from the BBC, despite no interest from any of the podcasts that claim to understand the mood of the country, such as The Rest Is Politics or The News Agents, and despite no backing from the mainstream publishers, Suicide of a Nation has still entrenched itself as the most read paperback in Britain.

The book has now morphed into one that is being read, debated, and discussed across the country.

The argument about mass immigration, demographic change, and two-tier multiculturalism has resonated. Many people are engaging with it.

And in turn the book is helping to raise awareness and set the stage for change.

Perhaps my favourite moment last night was when a teenager, who had already bought the book, came up to me, asked me to sign it, and said: “We don’t read anything like this in school”. Indeed.

So thank you. Genuinely.

But I also know that you don’t want me to keep talking about the book! We’ve made the point - that there is enormous public demand for something that dismantles the narrow the consensus in Westminster.

Now, from tomorrow, in this community, we will leave the book circulating and spreading across the country but move forward. As there’s much to do.

From here on, the focus shifts back to what this community of ours was established to do in the first place — explore ideas, events, developments, and data from a unique perspective that you will simply not get anywhere else - least of all in the legacy media, the BBC, and the Groupthink that’s stifling our institutions.

I’ll be writing tomorrow with some news about all of that. For now, thank you for supporting and sharing the Number 1 paperback in Britain.

The No.1 Bestseller