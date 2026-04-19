Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Gerry Box's avatar
Gerry Box
16h

That happy smile says it all. I’m smiling too. Onward we go!

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
16h

Great achievement, great plan, always onwards!

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