My exclusive interview with The Spectator
Watch my full interview with editor of The Spectator Michael Gove
Toward the end of last week, I sat down with editor of The Spectator, Michael Gove, to discuss everything from the demographic trends reshaping Britain to what I really think about the Conservative Party, would I ever stand for Reform UK, and my experience working in the universities for two decades. You can watch the full interview here or below.
Dear Matthew,
I have just finished watching your interview on Spectator TV. I thoroughly agree with you on all the points you made . What I truly appreciate is your being such an outspoken and articulate personality. That is why I respect you so much and feel proud to have been a member of your Substack community since its inception.
Best wishes.
Jean-Bernard
Gove himself has been at the very heart of the destruction of Britain.
A great example of why conservatives across the West never ever actually conserve ANYTHING.