I’ve been on the ground in Makerfield all day and tomorrow at the revised time of 10am I’ll be joining our paid subscribers live on the Substack App to dissect the result, what it means for British politics, the Right of politics, and more. That’s 10am tomorrow not our usual weekly slot of 2pm.

And as always I will tell you what I REALLY think.

You will be notified when I am live on the Substack App so make sure you have that downloaded.

And if you’re not already with us as a paid subscriber then now is the time to join so you can access our calls and all content.

Please also drop any questions in advance in the comments below and I will answer as many as I can, thanks.

Speak tomorrow for what looks set to be another historic day in British politics.

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