***

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

***

Last week, to mark the three year anniversary of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU), I polled a nationally representative sample of voters to probe their views about Brexit -whether they think leaving the EU has made them richer or poorer, whether they think the decision to leave the EU was, in hindsight, the right call, and whether they think the government got a good or bad Brexit deal.

The results are striking. They underline just how much the public mood about Brexit is on the move and in a way that could yet have profound implications on our politics, as I discuss below. As always, I thought our active supporters would want a heads-up on the numbers and a few of my thoughts about why they matter.

The first thing to say is that a very large number of people are now extremely gloomy about the economic effects of Brexit. When asked whether leaving the EU has made them richer or poorer, just 2 per cent of all voters think Brexit has made them richer. About one-third of the country, 34 per cent, think it has not made a difference while nearly half, 45 per cent, think Brexit has made them poorer.