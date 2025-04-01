Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 76,000 subscribers from 180 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Another bomb has just gone off in European politics. The shock news, yesterday, that Marine Le Pen has been blocked from standing for election for five years, has sparked a global debate.

Le Pen, leader of the anti-establishment National Rally, is currently the favourite to win the presidential election in 2027, which, if the shock ruling stands after appeal, she will now be unable to contest.

As I explain below, in our latest exclusive audio note and accompanying transcript for our paid subscribers, the ruling raises enormous and profound questions —not just for France but the growing populist revolt across the West, the health of democracy or the rise of what some call ‘post-democracy’, and an elite class that looks increasingly willing to use lawfare to shut down a revolt that, from America to Germany, it is now visibly struggling to contain and control.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below and if you’re not already with us as a paid subscriber then now is the time to join the one community that has consistently been ahead of the curve and access all the benefits —the full archive, exclusive notes and posts like this, discounts for events, invitations to our annual party and, most of all, the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are making a difference.