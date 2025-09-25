Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 85,600 subscribers from 183 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

As Keir Starmer and the Labour Party prepare to meet for their annual conference in Liverpool, one thing is crystal clear —the Labour government is imploding.

Keir Starmer’s own approval rating has crashed to MINUS 42, making him about as popular in this country as Meghan Markle, and not far off Prince Andrew.

Not that you’ll hear this in the mainstream media, of course, but Starmer is now as unpopular in this country as Rishi Sunak was shortly after he bailed out of a D-Day remembrance service, and Boris Johnson was after his entire government collapsed.

The only figure in British politics who is more unpopular than Keir Starmer happens to be his own chancellor, Rachel Reeves, who is destroying what’s left of our economy.

Only a fringe minority of people think Starmer is up to the job. Nearly three-quarters say he’s doing “badly” as Prime Minister; not even one in five think he’s doing “well”.

For the first time, this week, the British people are evenly split on the question of whether Keir Starmer or Nigel Farage would make a better prime minister.

And now, also for the first time, and barely one year since Starmer came to power, more than half the country, 54 per cent of people, think he should resign —a view that is also shared by more than one-third of his own Labour voters.

This is, in other words, one of the most unpopular leaders in the history of British politics and one who reinforces just how out-of-touch he is by issuing, on an almost daily basis, entirely vacuous and utterly meaningless statements on social media.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, is collapsing under the weight of its widespread unpopularity among the people and sharpening internal divisions.

In the polls, this week, Labour slumped to just 16 per cent of the vote, its lowest level of support in the history of polling.

This week, Ipsos-MORI put the Labour Party’s net rating at MINUS 29, some 21-points adrift of the Reform party, which continues to lead the national polls.

Today, only a little over half the people who put Starmer’s Labour into power, last year say they …

