A couple of months ago I wrote a piece on the emerging evidence of ‘Bregret’ -of the rising number of people in Britain who appear to be changing their minds about Brexit. As I noted at the time, this is mainly being driven by two things: younger and more pro-EU voters entering the electorate and people who did not vote at the 2016 referendum changing their mind. This week, amid rampant inflation, the cost of living crisis and now looming tax rises and spending cuts, new data suggests this trend of Bregret is accelerating and looks set to cause a growing problem for the incumbent Conservative Party. Here’s a short squib for active subscribers on what it is telling us and what it might mean for our politics going forward. Alongside my direct thoughts via the audio memo, I plan a lot more of these short squibs on the latest data and research so do subscribe if you can (and if you are a student e-mail me direct).