Morning All. I’m going to be getting into the habit of sending short notes to our Founding and Paid supporters, usually in response to new charts, bits of data, tweets, and so on. These will be short, punchy notes to, hopefully, spark thoughts. I’ve been meaning to start these for a while and today Elon Musk’s tweet, posted above, —suggesting that as in America the established parties here in the UK “will get crushed in the next election”, is a good place to start. So here’s a short note for our most committed supporters on what I think about this. Is he right? And is Keir Starmer’s remarkable unpopularity the only metric? Hope you have a good day, Matt