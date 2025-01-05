Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 66,100 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments, go Live with Matt every Friday, and know you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Source: ABC

Support Our Work

Ever since a global debate erupted this week about Britain’s utterly shameful rape gangs scandal, much of the legacy media class has blamed just one man.

Elon Musk.

From one newspaper to another, from one television channel to another, members of the legacy media class have lined up to denounce and condemn Musk while saying next to nothing about the actual issue he has been highlighting.

Rory Stewart, that oracle of British politics who assured us Kamala Harris would be swept to power on a tidal wave of public support, rushed onto his podcast for liberal centrists to denounce Musk as, wait for it, “a genuine fascist”.

That’s right.

The one man in the world who does not stop talking about the importance of free speech, science, and evidence is, apparently, a “genuine fascist”.

The Guardian, meanwhile, branded Musk the 'world’s richest pub bore’, while a visibly puzzled New Statesman asked, “why is Elon Musk tweeting about Britain’s grooming gangs?”, clearly at a loss as to why anybody would care about this issue.

Paul Mason, a radical leftist and former editor at Channel 4, issued a list of instructions under the title ‘How to Stop Fascism’, declaring that Musk is ‘staging a concerted attack on British democracy’, while former editor and journalist David Yelland complained that the billionaire was using “Islamophobic dog-whistles”.

Somebody called James Ball, a rather unhinged editor of a rather strange rag called The New European, sought to spark a moral panic by suggesting that Musk’s criticism of Labour MP Jess Phillips’ failure to support a national inquiry into the rape gangs risked “getting Jess Phillips killed”.

And ITV’s Anushka Asthana asked: “Why is Elon Musk obsessed with British politics?”, while actually recruiting somebody from the ‘Centre for Countering Digital Hate’ (yes, the same one that was recently revealed to be planning to “kill” Elon Musk’s platform) to speculate about why people believe in “conspiracy theories”.

Sorry, but am I the only person who finds this utterly ridiculous? Am I the only one who sees the glaring hypocrisy? And am I the only one who finds this outrageous?

Because, as I said at the Reform party’s conference on Friday, I have a message for the legacy media class —the people who have spent the last week endlessly complaining and catastrophising about Elon Musk rather than focusing on what he is talking about — the shocking rape gangs scandal and the failure of the state to deal with it.

And my message is this. “If you’d been doing your job, if you’d been pursuing the truth, if you’d been looking at what is actually happening in this country then we would not need Elon Musk to intervene in our national debate!”

That’s right.

And you can watch the viral clip, which I should say has been shared by Musk, here:

Because here’s how I see it.

If the media class in this country had actually done their job over the last thirty years, by taking the widespread rumours of “Asian rape gangs” seriously, by taking the testimony of their victims seriously, and by taking the pursuit of truth seriously, then we would never have needed Elon Musk to highlight what’s been going on.

But the media class didn’t do this, did they?

Far from it.

Instead, for much of the last thirty years, members of this insular, London-based, left-leaning, and typically Oxbridge-educated class chose to put their heads in the sand.

With the notable exception of a few courageous journalists such as Andrew Norfolk at The Times (who began reporting around 2011) and, more recently, Charlie Peters at GB News, most “journalists” looked the other way, either because of political correctness or fears they might be called “racist”.

Many went along with the hard left narrative, cultivated by a loose alliance of “anti-racist” groups, Labour politicians and academics, which says that if you dare talk about the “rape gangs” then you must be “far-right” or “Islamophobic”.

At the same time, many in London’s status-obsessed and insecure media class never saw reporting on the plight and abuse of white working-class girls as fashionable enough to warrant their attention or risk losing social status among their fellow media elites —especially given that the story involved challenging tightly-controlled liberal taboos around immigration, multiculturalism, and the compatibility of Islam, none of which would go down well at dinner parties in Chelsea and Pimlico.

Sure, there was a flurry of media reporting around the time of the Alexis Jay report, one of the first serious reports on the scandal, in 2014, which conservatively estimated 1,400 girls had been raped and abused in the single town of Rotherham.

But before this there was next to nothing about the scandal which has been going on for decades while in the aftermath the media class just moved on, never bothering to connect the local dots in what we now know is a truly national scandal of enormous proportions —and one that is almost certainly still going on today, in many towns and cities across these islands.

In fact, such is the general disinterest among the media class that even this year, when journalist Charlie Peters went to Sheffield Crown Court to watch the sentencing of seven men guilty of child sexual abuse offences, he was the only journalist in the room.

He sat there, alone, as one victim of a rape gang gave her impact statement. Standing in front of the Muslim rape gang that abused her, she said she was first targeted in the primary school playground when she was just 11 years old. She was 13 when she was raped the first time. By the time she turned 16 she’d been abused by over 150 men.

People in the legacy media will deny this, of course. They’ll huff and puff about some article that appeared a few years ago, or a one-off television documentary. But even today, while writing this article, when I searched “grooming gangs” in BBC iPlayer the only thing to comes up is a documentary about a young girl who “lied about being trafficked and raped by a vicious grooming gang”. Oh, and a documentary about Andrew Tate.

Meanwhile, prominent journalists continue to let the mask slip, accidentally revealing their inner contempt for the white girls who were raped and abused.

Such as Times journalist Sathnam Sanghera who, in a now deleted tweet, referred to the abused white girls, in quotes, as “innocent white women”, implying they are not, suggested the rape gangs scandal is somehow rooted in white racism and Britain’s imperial past and, even more shockingly, used the debate to promote his own book!

It’s precisely attitudes like this that allowed the rape gangs scandal to be ignored by the media class in the first place and for so long. Children being systematically abused by organised rape gangs? No, it’s just a racist white underclass in some faraway town I’ve never heard of struggling to come to terms with the loss of Empire.

The real victim here, Sanghera seems to imply, are once again “brown men”. It’s classic radical progressive narcissism of the highest order.

The blunt reality is that compared to other scandals that easily captured the full attention of the media class because they reflect the liberal bias of this class —from the Grenfell and Windrush scandals to the Black Lives Matter protests and the murder of a single American named George Floyd— the much bigger scandal of industrial-scale rape gangs here in Britain was routinely downplayed and ignored by legacy media. It just sits firmly outside of what is considered acceptable and fashionable discourse among London’s media elite.

And now, in response to Elon Musk doing what our own journalists should be doing —highlighting the truth, asking who was responsible for this grotesque failure, and asking why politicians are not doing more—the very people that spent the last thirty years downplaying and ignoring the rape gangs now have the audacity to blame Musk for being “divisive”, “irresponsible”, and, apparently, launching the Fourth Reich.

Much like we saw in the aftermath of Brexit, when a significant part of legacy media tried to have us believe that the people’s revolt was caused by the bogeymen Vladimir Putin and Dominic Cummings, and much like we saw after the immigration protests last summer when many of the same people tried to have us believe the unrest had been caused by Nigel Farage, once again, today, more than a few members of this class are pointing at a fictitious bogeyman in the hope it will distract us not only from the underlying issue but from their glaring failures.

Let me remind you. It was the media class in this country, not Elon Musk, that fundamentally failed this country and our children by refusing to pursue the truth, hold authorities to account and get to the bottom of this story. So, instead of obsessing over Musk let me ask that same media class a few questions.

When will we be getting a BBC Verify episode on why so few British Muslims and their representatives have spoken out about the rape gangs, why the victims are overwhelmingly white and why the rapists are overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslim?

When will we be getting the Channel 4 primetime studio discussion and focus group on what ordinary British Muslims and Imams think about this scandal?

When will we get the full Grenfell-style national media treatment on why so many public sector officials covered this scandal up, from police officers to social workers?

When will we get the extended philosophical discussion on BBC Radio 4’s Moral Maze or the Today programme about why so much sexual violence in Europe today is coming from organised gangs of young Muslim men from the Middle East and Africa?

And when will —oh, I don’t know— Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, Rory Stewart, Alastair Campbell, James O’Brien and others like them devote just one of their podcasts and shows to explaining why, for example, 1 in 73 Muslim men over the age of 16 in towns like Rotherham have been convicted of child grooming offences? When are those discussions happening? Or are we still going to be told all this is “Islamophobic”?

Perhaps somebody in legacy media could come back to me on that. Because what I see happening out there in the national debate is not a serious attempt among journalists, columnists, and influencers to engage and reckon with what is one of the biggest and darkest scandals in our entire history but, instead, endless attempts to obfuscate, downplay, distract, play down, and blame the likes of Elon Musk rather than do what journalists are supposed to do —namely, get to the truth.

Why did this happen? Why was it overlooked for so long? Who failed these children? Why do they still have jobs and, in some cases, why are they still in parliament? These are basic but fundamental questions dozens of journalists in this country should be investigating and answering.

I mean, could you imagine for a moment the national uproar among the media class if it was revealed that organised gangs of white working-class men were driving into predominantly Muslim neighbourhoods, hanging outside Muslim primary schools, and grooming, abusing, and raping young Muslim girls and women? Could you imagine the response from the left-leaning media class in this country? Indeed.

So my view is this.

If Britain’s legacy media class does not want to continue to haemorrhage public trust and confidence, if it does not want to continue to be outflanked by new media like the YouTube shows, the Substacks, GB News, and more, and if it does not want the rapidly emerging national populist revolt in this country to reshape and realign the entire system then I would politely suggest it spends less time blaming the likes of Elon Musk for highlighting what is actually happening in this country and more time doing it’s actual job. I look forward to your response to my questions.