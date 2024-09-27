Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 56,100 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Education Images/UIG/Getty Images

I’ve long argued that one of the most important features of politics today is not the radicalisation of the masses but the radicalisation of elites.

Increasingly, over the last fifteen years, members of the new ruling class who dominate the most important and influential institutions —elite graduates from big cities, university towns, and affluent families, who define themselves by their educational achievements, liberal values, and sense of moral righteousness—have moved sharply to the cultural left, drifting away from their fellow citizens.

In short, if you want to understand the rise of populism, polarisation, apathy, and why millions of ordinary people are utterly frustrated and fed-up with the state of politics then you should spend less time focusing on the so-called Gammons and Karens and more time focusing on how the left-leaning new elite are drifting into a galaxy of their own, embracing not just social liberalism but radical woke progressivism.

When I first presented this argument, in my book, lots of people from the new elite complained and criticised but never presented any evidence to the contrary (because much of the university class know this to be true —they just don’t want to talk about it). And when I mentioned this shift to Mehdi Hasan during a debate last night, he too didn’t want to discuss it, closing down the discussion quickly and moving on.

But, actually, this is important. It tells us much about how and why the elite class is going wrong.

Which is why, today, I want to show you five charts, this time from America, which throw full light on the radicalisation of the left-leaning new elite on a whole range of issues that are now bearing down on our politics in a big way.

Immigration, illegal immigration, abortion, minorities, and anti-white racism.

First: immigration.

In the mid-2000s, Democrats and Republicans were pretty close in their views.

When asked, in 2003, if immigrants make America stronger, 47% of Democrats and 46% of Republicans agreed.

But look at what happened next.

By the early 2020s nearly 90% of Democrats think immigrants strengthen their country, compared to just 40% of Republicans.

Democrats, in short, have swung sharply behind the pro-immigration position and far more so than their conservative counterparts.

Second: Illegal Immigration.