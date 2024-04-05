Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000+ subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

What is the floor to the Conservative Party’s dramatic collapse of support? When will it stop? How low will the party go? These are just some of the questions I was asked while giving a talk in the City of London last week.

My honest answer? Well, if you look at the very latest data and polling it certainly suggests something historic is about to happen. So here’s everything you need to know ahead of the crunch local elections, next month, and what looks set to be one of the most memorable general elections in recent history …