If the polls ahead of America’s midterm elections are correct then Donald Trump will soon announce to the world what many people dread: he is running again. In the next few weeks, we will likely wake up one day to find not only that Trump is back on Twitter, dominating the global debate once again, but is officially running to try and leave the One Term Club by securing a second term in the White House.

For Team Trump, this week’s midterms are the springboard into that mission. And there is no doubt the numbers look good for the Republicans. Contrary to pundits who, earlier this year, predicted that liberal outrage over the ruling on abortion would power a Blue Wave for the Democrats, since then the polls have tightened, so much so there is now a consensus that it is the Republicans who are heading for a Red Wave. The only question is just how strong this wave will be. So, here is what we know and what I think this week will tell us not only about America but global politics.