I just got back from the Reform party’s annual conference, which saw 4,000 of its supporters —the self-described People’s Army—descend on Birmingham.

There was a LOT of energy in the room. It was the first time Reform has met since winning more than four million votes and five seats at the general election in July —a revolt against the establishment I predicted and tracked here, here, and here.

It was also the first time Reform has met since appointing a new chairman and starting to professionalise —more on that below for our committed subscribers.

You can watch my speech above while our Founding and Paying Subscribers can keep on scrolling to see exclusive galleries of behind-the-scenes pictures and some of my reflections on the conference, the party, and my speech.