One of the things I will always do in this newsletter is bring you information you will not be given by the establishment and much of legacy media.

And today I have something important to share with you.

Over the last two years or so, as longer-term readers know, we have steadily dismantled the intellectual case for mass uncontrolled immigration.

We have shown, clearly, how it is bad for the economy, bad for the housing crisis, bad for social cohesion, bad for crime, and especially bad for women and girls.

And now, here in the UK, the people are catching up.

As the opinion polls show, in recent months the British have become much more sceptical about mass immigration, and more convinced it is changing their country for the worse.

This not only helps to explain the rapid rise of Reform but also an outbreak of mass public protests and the ‘raising the flag’ campaign, all of which should be seen as acts of resistance against this extreme policy of mass immigration.

Put all this together and I think it’s now obvious we are winning the argument.

And now, thanks to some research in Finland, where I was giving a talk this week, our argument has become even stronger.

Drawing on a wealth of data, researchers in Finland have found exactly the same thing as a growing number of studies elsewhere in Europe.

Mass immigration is weakening, not strengthening, their economy.

Typically, what these studies do is look at the average taxes and other financial contributions that are made to the state by different groups and then subtract what these groups receive back in terms of things like welfare and public services.

And when the Finns looked at this, they found something that completely blows apart the “immigration is good for the economy” narrative that is routinely presented to us by the elite class and the institutions they dominate.

Overall, they found immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa impose enormous fiscal costs on Finland’s economy —costs that are routinely downplayed if not ignored in the wider conversation about immigration.

In fact, they found the net cost of just one asylum seeker from the Middle East to Finnish taxpayers amounts to some €730,000 over the course of a lifetime, with migrants from Iraq and Somalia especially costly to the public purse.

In the other words, the financial impact of each migrant from the Middle East amounts to costs of roughly 700,000 euros, which is significant given that millions of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have flooded into Europe, both legally and illegally.

But surely this study is some kind of freak outlier, right?

Not at all.

It is actually remarkably consistent with …

