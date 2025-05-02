Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 78,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Across England, as I write this, a huge and very significant set of election results are rolling in.

From Reform winning the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, one of the safest Labour seats in the country, to what’s happening in local council elections up and down this country, I’ve been up all night crunching the numbers and looking at what they tell us about the rest of this parliament.

What’s already clear, in short, is that something very big is now unfolding around us and for all the reasons I’ve been writing about right here, on this Substack.

Once again, we’ve been well ahead of the debate that’s now erupting across Britain.

So here’s a reminder that our community will be joining together, today, at 4pm BST, on the Substack App, to analyse the key results, reflect on their implications and make sense of what this means for the future of British politics.

This event is exclusively for our paid subscribers who make our work possible and are central to our thriving community. So, if you want to join us then upgrade and you will be invited via e-mail to join the conversation shortly before 4pm.

You can either sit back and listen or join the discussion and ask questions, it’s entirely up to you.

And don’t worry —if you cannot make the 4pm slot we will send it out exclusively to our paid subscribers afterwards so you are kept ahead of the curve.

Everything is now playing out as we said it would … Best wishes, Matt

Support our Work