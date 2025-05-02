Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cass's avatar
Cass
9h

Thanks for staying up all night so we didn’t have to! Amazing news this morning. So exciting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Penelope Lee's avatar
Penelope Lee
9h

Well done Reform!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture