Despite the recent Cass Review demonstrating that there’s insufficient evidence for pushing children down dangerous medical “gender transition” pathways, despite official government guidance warning against doing so, and despite a mass of evidence now demonstrating the destructive impact radical gender ideology is having on the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people, the National Health Service (NHS) —as I reveal today—remains ideologically captured by this dogma.

And do you know the scariest thing of all?

It’s happening behind closed doors.