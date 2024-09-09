Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 52,700 subscribers from 166 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Niall Carson/PA

This is the second part in a trilogy on how major institutions in British society have been captured by radical gender ideology. Part 1, last week, looked at the Financial Times. This week, our new columnist James Esses turns to look at the BBC.

“The BBC is committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output”. So says Section 4 of its Editorial Guidelines. If only this were true. Unfortunately, like the Financial Times, which I looked at last week, our national broadcaster, now also worships the cult-like religion that is radical gender ideology. And many of us have the privilege of paying £169.50 every year to watch the BBC embrace this dogma.

Don’t believe me?

Here are some of the most shocking examples of the BBC actively promoting radical gender ideology and throwing impartiality completely under the bus.

When looking at journalistic ethics, what better place to start than the BBC’s own editorial “style guide”, which instructs BBC staff how to present coverage.

Here, BBC journalists are told:

“a person born male who lives as a female would typically be described as a transgender woman … we generally use the term and pronoun preferred by the person in question”.

This one line alone signifies that the BBC is clearly content to completely disregard factual reporting based on reality.

For example, just a few weeks ago, there was significant international coverage of the grooming allegations made against MrBeast’s co-host, Ava Kris Tyson.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with MrBeast, he is a social media celebrity, with one of the largest online followings in the world.

Now, let’s make one thing clear, Ava Kris Tyson is a man.

He had a wife and fathered a child.

Then, in 2023, he decided to ‘transition’.

Yet, in line with the ‘style guide’, the BBC chose to refer to Tyson as a woman, writing: “MrBeast’s YouTube co-host Ava Kris Tyson has quit the channel after grooming allegations, which she denies”.

Here is a man, who claims he is a woman, accused of sexually grooming a young child. Yet, the BBC appears more concerned with using his preferred pronouns.

We witnessed more of this gender madness at the recent Paris Olympics, not to mention many other shocking examples of how it is being embraced by the BBC.

During BBC coverage of the women’s shotput, the commentator introduced one of the competitors, Raven Saunders —donning a mask and rainbow-coloured hair— saying “it’s good to see her back”. However, he was promptly corrected by his co-host, who said: “they are actually non-binary”.

If they’re not a woman, why are they in the women’s competition? This is something that went unanswered by the BBC commentator who, again, was clearly more concerned with getting pronouns right.

Such an embarrassing approach to journalism has even culminated, on multiple occasions, in the BBC using the ‘preferred female pronouns’ of male rapists and on one occasion even changing a rape victim’s quotes to avoid ‘misgendering’ her rapist.

This is utterly disgraceful. But it gets worse —a lot worse.

Remarkably, the BBC’s obsession with ideological language has even infiltrated recruitment procedures.

For those who wish to apply for a job there, they are forced to answer questions, including: “What is your Gender Identity?” and “Do you identify as trans/transgender”?

What the BBC considers newsworthy is also extremely telling.

With significant division and unrest around the country, including a spate of recent fatal stabbings, the BBC still found the time to report on an ‘incident’ in which someone had covered a pavement Pride flag in Forest Gate with white paint, describing the incident as “traumatising”.

When it comes to BBC Dramas, we’ve also witnessed a phenomenon in which ‘LGBTQ+’ characters are shoe-horned into programmes for no reason other than mindless virtue-signalling.

For example, it was recently announced that BBC’s Sherwood would be getting a makeover and would now feature a “young, queer and female” Sheriff of Nottingham.

More concerning is when the BBC seeks to impose moral supremacy over its viewers. For example …