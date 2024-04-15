Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 29,900 subscribers in 151 countries each week. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a difference.

For more than a year, I’ve shared my strong concerns about how radical gender ideology is infecting our institutions, exposing our children to ideas and irreversible medical treatments which are simply not supported by evidence.

Which is why I —like many others— have been eagerly awaiting the Cass Review, an independent review of ‘gender identity services’ for children and young people. Commissioned by NHS England, the Review finally arrived last week and is the most comprehensive review of gender identity services and the evidence in the West today.

While it’s already attracted media attention, I wanted to read it in full before writing about it —not least because anything that involves our children and how they are treated deserves nothing less than serious reflection. So, this weekend, I sat down and read the entire 300-page Review. It was, suffice to say, a depressing weekend.

Here’s what I think are the key messages, why some of us were right to swim against the tide and challenge the elite consensus in this area and, if I’m speaking honestly, why a large part of Britain’s expert class should feel ashamed of itself.

What follows is nothing short of a national scandal and, given that radical gender ideology is now being rolled out in many institutions in the West, one that also has serious implications in many other countries around the world.

It’s also a scandal that takes us to very the epicentre of another key fault line in Western democracies today —the divide between the elites and the masses. For much of the last decade, ordinary people who question or challenge the expert class have routinely been dismissed, mocked, and criticised for doing so.

But as the Cass Review makes crystal clear —even if it does not say it out loud—when it comes to the issue of gender identity this scepticism of the elite class was and remains entirely justified. Many of the people who work in the National Health Service and important health clinics, in short, betrayed an entire generation of kids.

And here’s why.