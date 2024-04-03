Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,000+ subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Matt's Work

One of the most curious things in recent years has been watching Britain’s ruling class proclaim mass immigration and multiculturalism an unalloyed success while simultaneously ignoring examples of how they are weakening the country.

In a country where, as Professor John McWhorter notes, praising multiculturalism and diversity has become a ‘new religion’ for the left-leaning new elite —a way of signalling one’s virtue, status, and moral superiority over the masses— challenging or merely questioning these things has become tantamount to blasphemy, enough to get you silenced if not stigmatised as a socially unacceptable pariah.

And like all religions, true believers must ignore any evidence which undermines or contradicts the belief system —like the fact our broken model of multiculturalism, which prioritises differences among groups above what they share in common, enabled the industrial-scale rape of white working-class girls, the rise of violent Islamism, and a looming loss of democratic legitimacy as Britain’s elites cling to policies which most ordinary people oppose.

Or the fact, underlined by a devastating new report last week that, contrary to the picture of a multicultural paradise painted by our ruling class, we actually now live in a country where a schoolteacher and his family are still in hiding, fearful for their lives, after Britain’s institutions threw them under the bus so as to placate a mob of radical, dogmatic Islamists. The damning independent report, which is one of the most disturbing things I’ve read in a long time, outlines in detail what happened in one British town only six months after schoolteacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in France after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

As I’m about to outline, in detail, it explains how a British schoolteacher was not only hounded out of his job and his home by radical Islamists but was consistently let down by an array of British institutions which very clearly decided to prioritise these radicals and extremists over ordinary British people, British values, and British ways of life. Here’s what actually happened in modern Britain. Here’s what it tells us about the country. Here’s why it matters. And here’s why I’m angry.