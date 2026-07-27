Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
11h

Great piece, well said Matt. When faced with the cognitive dissonance, hypocrisy and utter stupidity of those on the left such as ‘Queers for Palestine’ 🤦🏻 I can only hold my head in my hands. Years of leftie indoctrination that they are the morally superior kind ones, has completely destroyed brain cells to the point that they are incapable of hearing and seeing evidence and facts even when they are staring them in the face. They cling to their tribal ideology like children clinging onto a comfort blanket. Education has infantilised generations who are incapable of critical thought and who are too scared to stand up to the tribe. That combined with a Marxist desire to destroy western democracy and culture and we have a situation where the politics of the kindergarten are combined with the terror tactics of fundamental Islam. The future looks grim.

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Evola's Sunglasses's avatar
Evola's Sunglasses
12h

The Islamic/ Left alliance is an Anti White/ Anti Western alliance.

Which will ultimately implode over time.

The Left instead of focusing on the economic material intrests of the Working Class are just trying to help collapse the West. To destroy not to create. Pull down not build.

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