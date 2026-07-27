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If you want to see one of the major contradictions on the liberal left today, then just look at what happened in Europe this weekend.

On Saturday night, as thousands of people attended a Pride festival to celebrate gay rights, the liberal left was confronted with an entirely different worldview.

A Muslim man, later identified by police as ‘Abdul B’ and a known member of Berlin’s ‘Islamist scene’, ploughed a van into the crowd before going on a stabbing spree. He killed one person and injured many more before being shot by police.

In the immediate aftermath, one politician after another lined up to give the usual platitudes. Love will beat hate. Diversity is our strength. Or, in the words of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: ‘Hate and violence have no place in our societies. We stand united at the side of the LGBTQI+ community’.

There’s no doubt the attack is utterly horrific and everybody’s thoughts will be with those affected. But the events in Berlin also throw light on a contradiction which people on the liberal left have spent years trying or pretending to ignore.

The same liberal progressive politicians who are lining up to offer their condolences have been championing two causes simultaneously that are clearly incompatible.

On the one hand, they call for ever more tolerance of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people and increasingly radical ideas about gender, sexuality, and what we teach children about these issues.

But on the other, at the same time, progressives have become increasingly strident in their support for mass immigration, porous borders, expanding asylum routes, and multiculturalism — which is importing millions of people into Europe who hold radically different if not openly hostile attitudes towards rights for gay people, women, individual choice, and individual freedom.

And now, increasingly, as we see in Berlin and beyond, these two irreconcilable projects are colliding — sometimes with devastating consequences.

While few people on the liberal left are willing to talk about it, the evidence for the contradiction is now becoming overwhelming.

At the extreme end, we see it in a growing list of examples of migrant violence against sexual minorities in Europe.

The 21-year-old Syrian who murdered a gay couple in Dresden. The Iranian Islamist who committed a mass shooting at a Pride event in Oslo, Norway. The gang of Moroccans who beat a gay couple holding hands in the Netherlands. The gay refugees who had to be separated from their straight Muslim counterparts in shelters. And now the terror attack in Berlin, among many, many more cases.

But we also see the contradiction reflected in the wider attitudes of people who liberal progressives have been importing into Europe in recent years, who are simply much more likely than everybody else to be hostile towards rights for gay people.

Take, for the example, the findings of a brand new survey of more than 1,200 Muslims in Britain, that was just released by research group Yonder, on behalf of the UK Extremism and Democratic Resilience Centre.

It paints a deeply troubling picture about the kinds of views and attitudes the liberal progressive establishment has been importing into Western nations.

When asked whether they are in favour of equality for homosexuals, just 26 per cent of Muslims said they were. Just one in four. In contrast, nearly six in ten said they were not in favour of treating gay people as equal members of society.

The same survey, furthermore, found that nearly one in three Muslims would like girls and boys to be taught separately in schools. Nearly one in three. These are findings you will simply never hear about on BBC Verify.

And nor are they the only ones.

In recent years — as I’ve previously shown (see here and here)— other major surveys and polls have consistently found that Muslims are far more likely than everybody else to oppose rights for sexual minorities, and also women.

Such as the ICM poll which found more than half of all Muslims disagree that homosexuality should be legal, and nearly half disagree that a homosexual should be allowed to teach children in schools. Or the poll by JL Partners which found one in three Muslims want men and women to be kept separate in public places.

Even establishment figures such as Dame Louise Casey, in her review of integration, have drawn attention to these deeply troubling findings, warning that discrimination against women, forced gender segregation, and anti-LGBT attitudes appear rife among some Muslim communities, and especially among younger Muslims.

And you don’t only need to look at polls and reports.

Look at what happened in Birmingham only a few years ago when Muslim parents protested outside local schools against their children being taught about LGBT issues and same-sex relationships. Things got so bad the High Court had to put an exclusion zone around one primary school because the protests were so intense.

Birmingham protests: PA Media/BBC

Clearly, not all Muslims think this way, and many Muslims will be utterly appalled by the way in which Islamists are targeting sexual minorities and Pride events.

But what is also true — as an overwhelming amount of evidence shows — is there does exist a fundamental contradiction at the heart of Europe’s liberal establishment which the likes of Zack Polanski, Hannah Spencer, Owen Jones, Carol Vorderman, Alastair Campbell and countless other advocates for mass immigration ignore.

Liberal progressives cannot simultaneously demand ever more progressive attitudes towards sexuality and gender while imposing increasingly extreme migration policies that are importing these kinds of attitudes and values into Western nations and then, on top of that, denounce anybody who happens to point out the inconsistency.

You can have respect and rights for LGBT communities, for women, for individual choice, and for individual freedom. Or you can import millions of migrants from outside Europe who cling to radically different attitudes and cultural norms. But you cannot have both.

And you cannot try and shut down the few people who do have the courage to talk or write about this blatant contradiction within the Western establishment.

Because the double standard is now unavoidable. When Christians, social conservatives, or gender critical writers share their views about issues such as homosexuality, the sexualisation of children, or transgender ideology, liberal progressives will not hesitate before condemning them as “reactionaries”, “divisive”, “far-right”, “toxic”, “misinformed”, and “ignorant thickoes”.

But when ugly and regressive attitudes emerge within minority communities, liberal progressives look the other way or use radically different language. They tell us to respect “cultural sensitivities”, avoid “Islamophobia”, be wary of “the dangers of generalisation”, not “speculate”, and definitely not give “ammunition to the far right”.

In the aftermath of attacks like the one in Berlin, liberal progressives immediately deflect, appearing more comfortable attacking right-wing politicians and media than addressing the actual issue and the major contradiction within their worldview.

It is suicidal empathy in action: importing millions of people into Western nations in the name of showing empathy and tolerance to outsiders while simultaneously eroding the safety and security of people who actually come from those nations.

If we were living in a serious nation with serious leaders, attacks like those in Berlin and the evidence I’ve discussed would force this conversation out into the open.

We would be talking about how to limit immigration and demographic flows so as to protect our own people and preserve our own cultural values and civilisation.

But in the increasingly warped world of suicidal empathy, where displaying tolerance and empathy towards outsiders no matter what harm it might cause is the only thing that liberal progressives now value, this debate will simply never be tolerated.

Instead, we will get all the usual platitudes. All the usual talk about ‘Islamophobia’, of ‘love beating hate’, of ‘diversity making us stronger’. All the usual attacks on right-wing politicians, columnists, television channels, and Substackers.

Once again will have to watch the liberal progressive establishment do anything and everything except notice and address the glaring contradiction that sits at the heart of its own project. No matter the devastating consequences for everybody else.

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