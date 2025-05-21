Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 79,300 subscribers from 182 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Every now and then, something strange happens.

Somebody says something that is entirely obvious to the vast majority of people in this country but which causes the ruling elite to have a complete meltdown.

You saw it when David Cameron, Nicolas Sarkozy, and more recently Suella Braverman suggested ‘multiculturalism has failed’.

You saw it when British writer David Goodhart warned that mass immigration would eventually erode public support for welfare and the social contract.

You saw it in the aftermath of rioting across northern England, in the early 2000s when policy wonk Ted Cantle suggested communities were living ‘parallel lives’.

And you saw it, too, when British broadcast Trevor Phillips suggested some parts of Britain are ‘sleeping to segregation’.

What united the reaction to these perfectly reasonable observations? The complete inability of the ruling elite to make sense of something that is immediately obvious to anybody who lives and works outside this elite’s liberal enclaves.

And you see it now, today, in the hysterical reaction to Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s mere suggestion that such is the pace of immigration and demographic change in this country that we now risk becoming an ‘island of strangers’.

Once again, in the days since, we have witnessed a meltdown among the left-leaning elite class that disproportionately dominates not just much of Westminster but also the BBC and legacy media, the creative and cultural class, the universities, and more.

In fact, so out-of-touch has the elite class become, so far to the cultural left has it drifted in recent years, that what most people in this country would have heard as what my PhD supervisor called a ‘SOBO’ (a Statement Of the Bloody Obvious), the elite class —including Good Morning Britain presenters, BBC Newsnight, Nicola Sturgeon, and Green politicians— saw as symbolising the return of … Enoch Powell.

Yes, that’s right. Keir Starmer, the man who has completely lost control of our borders, who is presiding over the wholesale liberalisation of our immigration system, and who instantly took the knee for Black Lives Matter is the new Enoch Powell.

All of which leads me to wonder, well, what do the hardworking, tax-paying, and law-abiding people of these islands think about what Starmer said?

Let me show you and at the same time throw light on just how out-of-touch this increasingly insular and deranged elite class has really become …

This is one of our exclusive posts for paid subscribers who make our work possible. Upgrade now to support our work and access everything. If you are a pensioner, emergency worker, or student please e-mail us at matt@mattgoodwin.org