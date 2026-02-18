Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 93,500 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

Dear friends,

We are almost one week out from the parliamentary by-election in Gorton and Denton, on Thursday 26th February.

As you know, I am standing as a candidate for Reform in one of the Labour Party’s traditional strongholds.

Why?

Because I want to speak up for the vast majority of people in this country who work hard, contribute and play by the rules but feel they are treated like second-class citizens.

I have been canvassing with our dedicated supporters three times a day, seven days a week. It has been exhilarating, like nothing I have ever done before.

The campaign will soon be over - next week, we will know the result.

Whatever happens, whether from Westminster or not, I will soon be back here, with you, writing about and discussing the big events of the day.

But first, I want to invite you to a very special event.

On Saturday February 28th, at 4pm UK time, I am hosting an exclusive Substack Live discussion on the Substack App.

Only for this community, I will give my unfiltered insider account of the most important by-election in recent history.

An exclusive, no-holds-barred discussion.

We are not sure what the outcome will be, but I promise you the full run down. All the ins and the outs. The highs and the lows.

And my take on what happens next.

I hope you will join me.

Thank you for your support and patience.

What a ride we are on.

Best wishes-

Matt

Promoted by Adam Rawlinson, on behalf of Matt Goodwin, both at Reform UK, Millbank Tower, 21 to 24 Millbank, London, SW1P 4QP.

Join the Fightback