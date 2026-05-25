Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
7h

Thanks for your excellent analysis as ever Matt but that is a truly terrifying picture. I’m sorry to attack Rupert Lowe who has many fantastic ideas, but if he and his supporters make the difference (which may be small) between a Reform or Labour win, I will be utterly livid and will never forgive them. This is too important to be banging on about ‘all’s fair in a democratic election’ and ‘the people can choose’. Most people aren’t aware of the danger we are in. Lowe needs to stop sniping from the sidelines and get behind a win for the future of this country.

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The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
7hEdited

Your Doomsday scenario is very plausible Matt. Lowe is clearly on a huge revenge mission and we will all pay a hefty price for his satisfaction. You really do have to get this message across to the good people of Makerfield and hopefully they will do the right thing and elect Robert Kenyon.

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