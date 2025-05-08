Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 78,800 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

In the aftermath of England’s historic local election results, we’ve had a wave of national polling which confirms what we’ve long argued on this Substack —the entire political system is now changing shape in profound and perhaps permanent ways.

We are, in short, witnessing a full-blown political revolution against the establishment. Here’s what you need to know about the most important trends right now, along with the very latest numbers, charts, maps, and more …

This is one of our exclusive posts for our paid subscribers who make our work possible. Upgrade now to support our work and access everything at this critical moment in history.